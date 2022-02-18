Bosham

BO/22/00313/DOM: The Hoe, Bosham Hoe. Replacement of connected outbuildings and 1.5 storey extension to the front of the main dwelling. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 19/01475/DOM - removal of internal staircase and separation of new extension from existing garage).

SB/22/00157/REM: Land North Of Cooks Lane, Southbourne. Reserved Matters Application pursuant to outline planning application (reference SB/18/03145/OUT) for 199 dwellings and associated development for all matters Appearance, Landscaping, Layout and Scale except Access. Photo: Google Maps.

Chichester

CC/22/00045/DOM: 20 Norwich Road. Partial demolition of existing garage, proposed ground floor rear extension including extension of roof over garage, installation of cladding to first floor, various alterations including replacement front porch with steps to the front door and erection of detached timber summerhouse to the rear.

CC/22/00050/LBC: Lion House, 79 St Pancras. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. ground post double sided non-illuminated sign, 1 no. hanging sign, 1 no. vinyl sign and 1 no. acrylic sign (related to permission 21/01687/ADV).

CC/22/00150/TPA: Land At Bewick Gardens. Crown reduce north-eastern sector by 2m on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (T3 quoted as T1). Crown lift to 2m on 1 no. Indian bean tree (T2 quoted as T3). Reduce back from lamppost to allow 2m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1 quoted as T4). Crown reduce by 3m on 5 no. Lime trees (Group, G1 quoted as T5 - T9), subject to 00/00334/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/22/00100/DOM: Hermes, Farm Road, Bracklesham. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include 3 no. dormers. Replacement rear garage to include single storey link extension to main dwelling, and associated works.

EWB/22/00307/DOM: Cavalaire, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement of rear conservatory roof with new crown roof and new adjoining extension to provide a utility room.

Fernhurst

SDNP/22/00289/HOUS: 30 The Leys. Demolition of existing conservatory and replace with single storey rear extension.

SDNP/22/00170/HOUS: 52 West Close. Demolition of existing garage and construction of a single storey side extension.

SDNP/21/05484/HOUS: 17A Haslemere Road. Proposed first floor dormer for new bedroom and garage to office.

Fishbourne

FB/22/00210/DOM: Estoril, Main Road. New vehicle access.

Fittleworth

SDNP/22/00168/HOUS: 2 Devon Villas, Lower Street. Replacement ground floor rear/side extension.

SDNP/22/00016/HOUS: Cotford, Wakestone Lane, Bedham. Erection of an oak framed orangery garden room.

SDNP/22/00017/LIS: Cotford, Wakestone Lane, Bedham. Erection of an oak framed orangery garden room.

SDNP/22/00389/TCA: The Grange, Hesworth Common Lane. Notification of intention to reduce 10 no. branches on eastern sector by up to 3m 1 no. Cedar tree (T6). Reduce 20 no. branches on eastern sector by up to 2m on 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (T7).

SDNP/22/00559/TCA: Malthouse Cottage, Little Bognor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

Funtington

FU/21/01876/FUL: Land South Of Tower View Nursery, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Retrospective change of use of land to use as residential gypsy caravan site, including the stationing of 16 no. caravans, of which no more than 12 no. shall be static caravans/mobile homes.

SDNP/22/00133/FUL: Land North Of Pumping Station, Woodend. Ground mounted solar installation.

SDNP/22/00656/OHL: Land South East of 18 Haresfoot Close. Install fixed line broadband electronic communications apparatus 10m light telegraph pole.

SDNP/22/00684/BBPN: Land adjacent to Watery Lodge, Watery Lane Toward West Ashling. Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 1 no. 10m light wooden telegraph pole (ref: QCO_2_24/01/22 480365,108174).

SDNP/22/00695/BBPN: Opposite Watery Lane Junction, Common Road, Watery Lodge, Watery Lane. Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 1 no. 10M Light wooden telegraph pole (ref: QCO_1_24/01/22 480187,108412).

SDNP/22/00687/BBPN: Land at Watery Lane. 10m light metal hollow telegraph pole.

Graffham

SDNP/22/00588/APNB: Hoyle Farm, Hoyle Lane, Heyshott. 4 no. aluminium framed agricultural glasshouses with gable roofs.

Harting

SDNP/21/06347/HOUS: Firs Cottage, Nyewood Road, Nyewood,. Single storey rear extension.

Hunston

HN/21/03477/DOM: Canal Cottage, B2145 Foxbridge Drive To Pagham Road Roundabout. Erection of 1 no. glasshouse attaching to the property sited on a dwarf brick wall.

Kirdford

KD/22/00159/DOM: Pound House, Pound Common, Staples Hill To Plaistow Road. Single storey rear extension.

Lavant

SDNP/22/00514/LIS: Lavant House, West Lavant Road. Roof repairs, adaptations and alterations.

Lodsworth

SDNP/22/00505/HOUS: Brickyard Cottage, Surrey Road. Proposed glazed link between main cottage and detached office.

Loxwood

LX/22/00293/PLD: Oaktree House, Spy Lane. Proposed lawful development - single storey conservatory extension to rear.

Midhurst

SDNP/22/00593/LDP: Holly Cottage, Sandy Lane. Proposed lawful development - erection of a rear single storey extension and 3 no. porches.

North Mundham

NM/21/02908/DOM: Uplands, Goodwood Gardens, Runcton. Loft conversion and roof dormers.

Northchapel

SDNP/22/00481/HOUS: Forge Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane To Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Rear single storey extension/conservatory, including the removal of existing external WC, removal of 1 no. casement window and lowering of 1 no. window cill.

SDNP/22/00482/LIS: Forge Cottage, A283 Pipers Lane To Valentines Lea, Valentines Hill. Rear single storey extension/conservatory, including the removal of existing external WC, removal of 1 no. casement window and lowering of 1 no. window cill.

SDNP/22/00400/FUL: Diddlesford Dressage, Manor Farm Lot 1, Diddlesfold Lane. Erection of an essential equine rural workers dwelling house, (tied to Diddlesfold Dressage).

Petworth

SDNP/21/06294/FUL: Dinton House, Angel Street. Demolition of 1 no. existing dwelling, erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling and three bay garage/carport.

SDNP/22/00159/FUL: Trumps Alley, Friendship Centre, East Street. Replacement of the paving surface at the eastern end of Trumps Alley. Removing a section of the irregular cobbles and provide a central level flag stone footpath with the remainder of the cobbles reset.

SDNP/22/00578/TCA: The Hermitage, East Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Acacia tree (T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/22/00035/DOM: Chase House, The Drive, Ifold. Installation of 16 no. solar panels on the south-facing roofs.

PS/22/00208/ELD: The Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Existing lawful development certificate for use of land as dwelling house garden.

Rogate

SDNP/22/00073/HOUS: Summers Place, Durford Wood. Erection of single storey side extension.

Sidlesham

SI/22/00288/FUL: Red Barn, Selsey Road. Erection of 2 no. buildings comprising of 3 no. stables and machinery store - amended stable siting to planning permission SI/20/02343/FUL.

Southbourne

SB/22/00003/DOM: 37 Longlands Road. Single storey rear extension and front porch. Other associated internal modifications and refurbishment.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/22/00232/HOUS: Tye Hill, Mill Lane, Stedham. Internal and external alterations and repairs - including wall replaced with PPC aluminium sliding doors, removal of 2 no. chimneys, replacement roof batterns and re-use of tiles, main front door reinstatement, new internal walls to subdivide the space and works to doors and windows.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/06051/TPO: Drews Granary, Diddybones Nap, Forestside. Reduce heights by 4m, reduce widths by 3m (all round) and crown lift by up to 7m (above ground level) on 3 no. Beech trees (T1-T3) and 1 no. Oak tree (T4) within Group, G1 subject to SO/98/00979/TPO.

Tangmere

TG/21/03231/FUL: The Old Airfield, Tangmere Airfield Nurseries, Tangmere Road. Change of use of land for the purpose of siting of 22 temporary buildings (15 no. accommodation units, 3 no. leisure units and 4 no. cycle storage units) to provide permanent living accommodation for up to 60 agricultural workers along with retention of gravelled area required to facilitate the development.

TG/22/00075/DOM: Haresfield House, Tangmere Road. Demolition of existing garage and store and erection of outbuilding for use as games room/home office with erection of new boundary timber fence.

Tillington

SDNP/22/00703/BBPN: Tillington Road. Regulation 5 notification for the installation of 1 no. DSLAM equipment cabinet.

West Itchenor

WI/22/00278/TCA: Street House, The Street, Itchenor. Notification of intention to fell hedgerow which mainly consisting of 3 no. Bay trees and 1 no. Holly tree (TG1). Reduce height down to 3.5m and widths by up to 0.4m on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T2). Remove/thin out 3 no. larger stems (over 125mm diameter) on 1 no. Hazel coppice stool (T3).

West Wittering

WW/22/00139/DOM: 5 Culimore Road. Single storey extension. Installation of 2 no. rooflights on proposed roofs. Converting garage into a habitable room.

WW/22/00312/PLD: Paluma, Wellsfield. Proposed side dormer.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03641/LBC: 1 Brickyard Cottages, Fittleworth Road. Stabilisation of foundations, localised repair works and internal redecoration following subsidence related damage to the front porch and side gable wall.

SDNP/22/00565/HOUS: Glasshouse, Fittleworth Road. Amendment to location of approved single storey extension (under SDNP/20/01894/HOUS) from west to south elevation, with the continued removal of a northern extension.

SDNP/22/00566/LIS: Glasshouse, Fittleworth Road. Amendment to location of approved single storey extension (under SDNP/20/01894/HOUS) from west to south elevation, with the continued removal of a northern extension.

• For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.