The site includes 126 units, which they say does not include what would be considered affordable housing.

According to a statement from the councillors: “The development should offer ample parking but this site does not offer enough for one parking space per unit, meaning street parking, which is already an issue on Beach Road and the surrounding streets, is going to become a major problem.”

Councillors also raised concerns over the impact on infrastructure, including concerns over the sewage network with Newhaven having experienced 86 sewage spills last year lasting 500 hours. Newhaven has overstretched doctors surgeries, dental services and school places.

Newhaven Beach Road - 18 storey development

According to developers KSD Land: “Beach Road is an exciting development of up to 126 residential units and employment space on the east side of Newhaven, East Sussex. Delivering much needed housing for the area, this beautiful landmark building is part of the wider Morgan Carn Architects masterplan to revitalise the Eastside of Newhaven.”

Cllr Krissy Taylor, Newhaven South Ward for town council said: “Beach Road and the surrounding streets have seen their fair share of developments in recent years with hundreds of houses being built.

"While the development is on a brownfield site, which is a positive, as it's not developing on our green space, the current proposed plan is just far too out of keeping with the area and, in fact, is out of keeping with the whole of Newhaven.

"An 18 Storey tower would dwarf any other building in Newhaven and is as high as the Nelson column which is totally unnecessary and the site could be better utilised.

"This proposal goes too far and with it being 18 storeys high it's just going to dwarf anything in Newhaven. We want to see our brownfield sites developed before our green spaces but they have to be right for the town and the area and offer 40% affordable housing. Our infrastructure is at breaking point and we really need to see drastic improvements in that. As a group we are not saying no to this site being developed but we are saying no to this development”.