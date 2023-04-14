Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Borough Council issues notice about work to flood defences at Tilgate Park

A notice has been issued to users of Tilgate Park as work begins on flood defences on the lake.

By Ellis Peters
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST

The council will be constructing a new flood defence on the southern part of the main lake and work will begin on April 17. The work is expected to last for 10 weeks.

A post on the council’s Twitter page said: “Work will take place to build a structural defence to restore and protect the southern half of Tilgate Lake’s embankment from 17 April for about 10 weeks.

“There will be construction traffic in the park. We apologise for any inconvenience and will work to minimise disruption.”

For more information, please visit: https://crawley.gov.uk/

