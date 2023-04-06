An Eastbourne councillor has confirmed they will be standing down from the council in order to focus on their campaign to become the town’s next MP.

Hampden Park’s Liberal Democrat councillor Josh Babarinde made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, April 5.

“Today, I’ve written an open letter to Hampden Park to share that I’ll be standing down from the council to ramp up my campaign to represent our special community - and entire town - as our next MP.

Cllr Josh Babarinde in Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

“I couldn’t be prouder to have been your councillor. We’ve achieved so much together - and there much more to come (I’m not going anywhere!)”

In a letter to the Hampden Park community, Mr Babarinde said he was ‘fired up’ to continue helping residents as Eastbourne’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate.

He added: “Thank you Hampden Park for the honour of being able to serve as your councillor. Thanks, too, to my brilliant ward colleagues Cllr Jim Murray and Cllr Colin Swansborough, who are among the hardest working people I know. I am excited that they and Willingdon Trees local, Teri Sayers-Cooper, will be running as Lib Dem council candidates for Hampden Park this May. I support them to the moon and back, together with my good friend Steve Holt – who I hope will become council leader after the May elections.

"See you out and about across our wonderful community that I'm chuffed to have grown up in.”

Josh Babarinde as a child with his dad in Hampden Park in Eastbourne

