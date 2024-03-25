LibDem councillors to step down with immediate effect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking of the decision, Cllr Richard Cherry said: “It has been a real honour to be leader of Burgess Hill Town Council for the last year and until very recently my intention was to continue. However, for personal reasons, I now need to relinquish this commitment and therefore I have taken the difficult decision to step down from the Town Council with immediate effect.”

Cllr Christine Cherry added: “It was a great honour to be elected as the Liberal Democrat councillor for St Andrews to Burgess Hill Town Council, in May last year.

"However, the difficult circumstances that affect Richard also have an impact on me and I therefore have had to make the difficult decision to step back as well. We would like to thank our family and our Liberal Democrat colleagues for their support. Most importantly, we thank our ward residents for their support and ask for their understanding at this time.”

Burgess Hill Town Council.

Stuart Condie, Chair of Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats said: “The Liberal Democrats would like to thank Christine and Richard for their service on Burgess Hill Town Council.