LibDem councillors to step down with immediate effect
Speaking of the decision, Cllr Richard Cherry said: “It has been a real honour to be leader of Burgess Hill Town Council for the last year and until very recently my intention was to continue. However, for personal reasons, I now need to relinquish this commitment and therefore I have taken the difficult decision to step down from the Town Council with immediate effect.”
Cllr Christine Cherry added: “It was a great honour to be elected as the Liberal Democrat councillor for St Andrews to Burgess Hill Town Council, in May last year.
"However, the difficult circumstances that affect Richard also have an impact on me and I therefore have had to make the difficult decision to step back as well. We would like to thank our family and our Liberal Democrat colleagues for their support. Most importantly, we thank our ward residents for their support and ask for their understanding at this time.”
Stuart Condie, Chair of Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats said: “The Liberal Democrats would like to thank Christine and Richard for their service on Burgess Hill Town Council.
"In the past year, Chris has fought hard and left no stone unturned to try and get residents the primary care centre they need in Kings Weald while Richard has worked continually towards the successful transfer of the Park Centre community centre from West Sussex County Council to a local community group focused on youth activities. We offer our full support as they step back.”