Newhaven Liberal Democrats have announced the newly appointed mayor and deputy mayor after winning a majority on the Town Council.

Newhaven Liberal Democrats appointed Cllr Julie Carr as the mayor of Newhaven and Cllr Kim Bishop as deputy mayor. They won 15 of the 18 seats on Newhaven Town Council on Thursday, May 4.

Liberal Democrats in Newhaven already hold two county councillors and elected all five district councillors. Liberal Democrats also gained control of Seaford Town Council with 13 seats.

Newhaven Town Council Liberal Democrats

Group chair Cllr Sean Macleod said: “The results in Newhaven were genuinely fantastic. We stood 16 candidates with 15 getting elected, it was a truly remarkable result for us. Our councillors are hard-working community minded local people who care passionately about the town of Newhaven and are committed to making real change over the next 4 years, with us also taking 5 seats on the District Council it shows that people want the Liberal Democrats to represent them.

“Thank you for the trust you have placed in us to represent our town, we are determined to get on with delivering regeneration, such as pushing to get the West Beach open. We are really looking forward to delivering for the town.”

At Lewes District Council, the Lewes District Green Party now has 17 councillors, making them the largest party with a third of the vote share. Conservative seats were reduced to zero from 19 at the recent local elections.

The Liberal Democrats won 15 seats, and Labour won nine. A co-operative alliance between the three parties will be formed to run the council.