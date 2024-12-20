The construction stage of the Littlehampton seafront regeneration will begin in the new year – with the groundworks laid by the end of the month.

The plans for the regeneration of Littlehampton’s seafront between East Beach, South Terrace and Windmill Road were submitted in October 2023 – and were granted permission at a meeting of Arun District Council’s planning committee in December.

Arun District Council was awarded £7,234,201 in Levelling Up funding from the government to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green.

The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’.

Groundwork and building foundations continue at Littlehampton seafront. Photo: Arun District Council

Temporary toilets are in place to replace the demolished toilet block.

A council spokesperson said: “Other highlights include new social spaces for activities such as water play, as well as new concessions units to increase the range of food on offer and an area for visiting market events. In addition, funding has been made available to include a Changing Places facility at the site.”

In the latest update on December 12, Arun District Council said ‘groundwork and building foundations continue’ at Littlehampton seafront.

The progress report read: “Neilcott Construction has completed the steel frame which forms the base of the new toilet block, ready for the concrete pour.

The sight of an unusual piece of machinery drew small crowds of people to watch concrete being poured for the base of the new foreshore building. Photo: Arun District Council

"The area for the concession kiosks has been dug at the south of Banjo Road and the beginnings of the water play area are also being excavated. Pipework is being laid to connect the different parts of the water feature.

“In the lead up to Christmas, some areas of West Green car park will be temporarily fenced off to allow shrub clearance, in preparation for construction work to begin in the new year. West Green car park will be available for visitors to use over the Christmas period.”

The previous update on November 28 stated that ‘great progress’ had been made on the scheme.

The £7 million scheme, launched earlier this year, is intended to attract more visitors to the town and boost the seafront economy, the council says, and focuses on the area west of and including Banjo Road.