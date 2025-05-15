New chairman of Mid Sussex District Council is revealed
Mr Kennedy (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill Dunstall) took over the chains of office from Rodney Jackson during the annual meeting of the council on Wednesday evening (May 14).
He said he was ‘humbled and honoured’ to be given the role, adding: “It’s a delight to be able to do this job. I promise to do it with diligence and integrity, for the good of our community in Mid Sussex and for the council.”
Thanks went to Mr Jackson for his two years’ service as chairman. He will continue in his role as Liberal Democrat councillor for Hurstpierpoint.
Mr Jackson said: “I’ve found the last two years as chairman an extremely rewarding experience and I hope the new chairman will find the same.”
Christine Cherry (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill St Andrews) took over as vice-chairman from Janice Henwood (Lib Dem, Burgess Hill Franklands).