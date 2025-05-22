New mayor elected for Eastbourne

A new mayor has been elected for Eastbourne.

Councillor Margaret Bannister was elected for the role at Eastbourne Borough Council’s Full Council meeting on Wednesday evening (May 21). With this, she steps down from her Deputy Leader and portfolio holder roles amid a Cabinet restructure.

Councillor Hugh Parker, who represents St Anthonys, was appointed Deputy Mayor at the meeting. The outgoing Mayor, Councillor Candy Vaughan, and Councillor Kathy Ballard have also joined Cabinet, which has been expanded with some portfolio responsibilities realigned.

Councillor Peter Diplock has retained his portfolio of Housing and Homelessness and is now additionally the Deputy Leader.

Councillor Margaret Bannister. Photo: Andy Butler

The Cabinet comprises:

Leader of the Council: Councillor Stephen Holt

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing and Homelessness: Councillor Peter Diplock

Cabinet Member for Finances, Resources and Community Wealth Building: Councillor Daniel Butcher

Cabinet Member for Communities and Accessibility: Councillor Candy Vaughan

Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030, Water Champion: Councillor Jim Murray

Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, Staff and Performance, Enterprise: Councillor Colin Swansborough

Cabinet Member for Tourism and Place: Councillor Jenny Williams

Cabinet Member for Community Safety: Councillor Kathy Ballard

Councillor Stephen Holt said: "My thanks to Councillor Vaughan for her hard work as Mayor of Eastbourne and I am delighted to welcome her and Councillor Ballard to Cabinet.

“Equally, I know Councillor Bannister will bring her considerable experience and knowledge of the town to great effect as Mayor, having been a borough councillor for more than 20 years.”

The Mayor has chosen her two charities of the year – Forward Facing, which supports families whose children are living with long-term or life-limiting conditions, complex disabilities. terminal illness or bereavement; and Eastbourne Street Pastors, who engage with people on the street to listen, help and care.