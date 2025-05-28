New public artwork proposed to be installed in Eastbourne town centre

A proposal has been put forward to install artwork in Eastbourne town centre.

The Towner Eastbourne has applied to install a new public artwork for Eastbourne by visual artist Rana Begum as part of the pedestrianisation of Victoria Place in Terminus Road.

The proposed artwork sculpture will comprise eight tall vertical planes of glass that would protrude in a zig-zag structure.

The new sculpture, the applicant states, would ‘provide a focal point for visitors between the town and the sea and creating a calm reflective space at the end of the bustling high street.’

Artist's impression of the proposed sculpture in Victoria Place. Picture: EBC planning portal

Rana Begum was selected as the proposed artist by a committee including staff members of Towner Eastbourne, Eastbourne Borough Council, local residents, external advisors and young people from the East Sussex Talent Accelerator scheme, a programme that aims to ‘get young people across East Sussex passionate about and into work in creative industries.

The project has received a grant from the UK Government. The Towner Eastbourne added that itself and the artist are ‘working closely’ with Eastbourne Borough Council and the design teams from East Sussex County Council to ‘ensure that it works well with the pedestrianisation of Victoria Place’.

The proposed improvements on the section of Terminus Road between Grand Parade and Trinity Trees aim to ‘improve the look and feel of the town centre to create a more attractive and vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy’.

These works are expected to be completed by the end of December 2025.