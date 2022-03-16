Plans to open Crawley playground as an unsupervised play site later this year being explored

The council is exploring opportunities with Inspirecastle Group to support the community and make the playground the hub of Bewbush and the surrounding areas over the next 12 months and beyond.

Have you seen? Crawley's Adventure Playgrounds: How they can be saved and run successfully

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspirecastle Group is made up of Natalie Campbell, the founder and ‘Save the Millpond’ petitioner, along with David Graffham and Kathy Rogers from Delta Security Management and Daniel Armstrong of Spotted Crawley.

Inspirecastle Group is made up of Natalie Campbell, the founder and ‘Save the Millpond’ petitioner, along with David Graffham and Kathy Rogers from Delta Security Management and Daniel Armstrong of Spotted Crawley.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone here at Inspirecastle Group is so excited about the plans for the Millpond and our collaboration with the council and the local and wider community to make this site somewhere everyone can come together to benefit.

“This is going to be the hub we campaigned for, in one of the most diverse and passionate communities in Crawley, and we are excited to be a part of creating a bright long-term future for the site.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This is an exciting opportunity; it’s great that the Inspirecastle Group wants to deliver activities and make the site a hub for the community.

“We look forward to working with them to explore this moving forward.”

If you would like to get involved in the project as a volunteer or your organisation is looking to give back to the community, send an email to [email protected]

For more information on Inspirecastle Group visit inspirecastlegroup.co.uk