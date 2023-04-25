Road closures in Crawley for the Coronation - how to find out what roads are closed for the celebrations

As people prepare to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend, the council has approved a number of road closures in the area.
See more: Crawley Community Awards 2023 nominations deadline less than three weeks away, Broadfield postmaster pulls out the stops to celebrate King's Coronation, Crawley man’s missing letters mystery is now resolved
West Sussex County Council has released information on what roads will be closed in Crawley, which you can find here: https://one.network/uk/westsussex