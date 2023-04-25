Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Road closures in Crawley for the Coronation - how to find out what roads are closed for the celebrations

Crawley Borough Council released details on what roads will be closed for Coronation street parties.

By Ellis Peters
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

As people prepare to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties over the Bank Holiday weekend, the council has approved a number of road closures in the area.

See more: Crawley Community Awards 2023 nominations deadline less than three weeks away, Broadfield postmaster pulls out the stops to celebrate King's Coronation, Crawley man’s missing letters mystery is now resolved

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Sussex County Council has released information on what roads will be closed in Crawley, which you can find here: https://one.network/uk/westsussex

Road closures in Crawley for the Coronation - how to find out what roads are closed for the celebrationsRoad closures in Crawley for the Coronation - how to find out what roads are closed for the celebrations
Road closures in Crawley for the Coronation - how to find out what roads are closed for the celebrations
Related topics:CoronationCrawley Borough CouncilCrawley Community AwardsWest Sussex County Council