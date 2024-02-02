Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A proposal was put forward to introduce a contraflow cycle route along Cross Street and subsequently a section of Railway Approach, with the ‘aim of linking existing cycling routes and improving provision’.

The plan was launched as part of West Sussex County Council (WSCC) and Worthing Borough Council’s partnership Growth Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"WSCC is delivering £3 million of public realm, walking, cycling and community safety improvements to Railway Approach,” a council spokesperson said.

Key elements of the Worthing Railway Approach project will include: new paving; additional trees and plants; additional seating and the widening of paving and crossing points ‘for pedestrian safety’. Photo: West Sussex County Council

"Works to improve Worthing Railway Approach and Cross Street located outside of the railway station are set to begin on Monday (February 5).”

Steve Waight, cabinet member for support services and economic development, said he is ‘excited to see’ how these ‘improvements transform the area’.

He added: “Railway Approach is an important point of arrival into Worthing and sets the impression for visitors to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The improvements will help enhance the experience of visitors and commuters as well as promoting active and sustainable travel in the area.”

Key elements of the Worthing Railway Approach project will include: new paving; additional trees and plants; additional seating and the widening of paving and crossing points ‘for pedestrian safety’. Click here to read more.

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways, said: “Alongside the Railway Approach improvements we are also undertaking improvements to Cross Street.

"These improvements are being delivered as part of the Active Travel Programme’s £2.2 million of investment in West Sussex. These works will promote active travel through cycling and walking improvements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A contraflow cycle lane will be introduced along Railway Approach and Cross Street, serving westbound cyclists.

A raised table and crossing at the junction with Railway Approach will be created to increase pedestrian safety. Additional bike racks and a hub for bike hire will also be included.

A council spokesperson added: “The improvements are due to be completed by the end of 2024 and access to and from the train station will remain open throughout construction with access routes temporarily adjusted as the construction progresses.

"Access will also be maintained along Victoria Road, Oxford Road and Railway Approach but lane restrictions and pedestrian and cycle re-routing will be required to allow phased construction of the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad