South East loses 65,000 council workers since 2012, new study shows

Councils across the South East have lost more than 65,000 staff since 2012, a GMB study shows.

Thirteen years ago, local authorities in the country employed 254,879 workers, according to the Office of National Statistics.

By 2024 the number had plummeted to just 189,068 – a drop of 65,811 and more than 25 per cent of all jobs.

Surrey was the worst hit council, losing more than 11,000 workers – or almost 40 per cent of total staff - followed by Kent (10,275) and Oxfordshire (6,989).

West Sussex County Council. Picture by Steve Robards

East Sussex suffered the fifth most losses, losing 4,232 workers, while West Sussex, in seventh, lost 3,475.

The figures emerge as GMB and other unions digest the local government pay offer of 3.2 per cent made to workers this week.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “These figures are clearly appalling and show the deep and lasting damage austerity has done to our country.

“Council workers look after our loved ones, help our children learn, clear away our rubbish and keep our green spaces clean.

“They are the absolute backbone of society and should have had this year’s pay lift already – instead, we have only just received an offer from the Local Government Association.

“GMB members working in local government face huge pressures, with the cost-of-living rocketing.

“They deserve a decent pay rise.”