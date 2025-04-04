Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worthing’s seafront beacon will be moved so it can be lit for VE Day 80 celebrations.

Worthing Borough Council said it has started ‘ground preparation work’, ahead of moving Worthing’s seafront beacon so it can be lit for the 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations this May.

"The beacon is being moved from its current position between the lido and the pier to a new permanent location near to the West Buildings shelter,” a council spokesperson said.

"This new location has been chosen as it is a much more accessible gathering place that can accommodate larger crowds safely and ensure future events and attractions, like the observation wheel, can be more easily accommodated between the pier and the lido.

Worthing’s seafront beacon will be moved so it can be lit for VE Day 80 celebrations. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

"The cost of the work is being funded by income from the extended period that the wheel will be in place on the promenade this year.”

The 80th anniversary of VE Day – the official end of World War II in Europe – takes place on Thursday, May 8.

The council said it will be lighting the beacon ‘in support of the celebrations’.

A social media post added: “Our teams are supporting the area’s veterans to help them plan and organise their events and Worthing Town Centre Business Improvement District will be leading a VE Day-themed street market party on Sunday, May 4, featuring various stalls, entertainment and activities to commemorate the historical occasion.

"We’ve also received resident applications for road closures to enable community-led street parties to be held in celebration of the landmark anniversary.

"We’ll let you know full details of the beacon lighting event on our social media pages a bit nearer the time.”

To read more about the events planned in Adur and Worthing for VE Day 80, see www.sussexexpress.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/retro/ve-day-80-whole-series-of-events-planned-in-adur-and-worthing-5066575