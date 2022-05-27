Wealden bin strike talks break down

GMB said the strike is set to continue through to at least June 11 after members turned down the latest offer.

The union said there was a meeting on Wednesday, May 25, between GMB and Biffa – Wealden District Council’s (WDC) waste collection and street cleansing contractor.

The independent conciliation and arbitration service (ACAS) also attended the meeting, according to a spokesperson from the trade union.

Wealden bin strike

GMB said no agreement was reached and the resulting offer was turned down by 98 per cent of the workers yesterday (Thursday May 26).

The strike, which started on May 2, has impacted almost 65,000 households, according to GMB.

GMB officer Gary Palmer said, “GMB did everything we could to reach an agreement.

“There are certain red lines our members will not cross.

“We aren’t that far away from a deal and our door remains open, but for now on the strike will continue.

“GMB would like to thank ACAS for their efforts.”

WDC said, “It is with great disappointment that Biffa have informed us the further improved pay offer made on Wednesday during their meeting with representatives of the GMB union and the independent conciliation and arbitration service, ACAS, has been rejected by the GMB following a ballot by their members.

“Sussex Police have attended the Amberstone Depot today (Friday, May 27) to enforce access in and out of the depot.

"Biffa has been able to operate two refuse trucks to collect from residents in the south of the district where until now all bin collections had been suspended since the first few days of the strike.

“We would urge the GMB members to agree the enhanced pay deal proposed and respectfully ask that they allow vehicle access in and out of our depots so that we can continue to provide a waste collection service to our residents.”