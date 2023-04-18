A statement from the West Sussex County Council has been released today (April 18) in regards to the state of pothole repairs in Crawley.

The Crawley Observer approached the council after a picture was seen on Spotted:Crawley, which showed a repaired pothole on London Road with tarmac overspilling into the nearby drain cover.

A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said:“When repairing potholes our priority is to ensure our roads are made safe, and at times the quickest and most efficient way of doing this is to make a temporary repair to be followed up by programmed, permanent works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Sussex County council release statement on the state of pothole repairs in Crawley. Credit: Spotted:Crawley