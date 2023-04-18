West Sussex County council release statement on the state of pothole repairs in Crawley

The Crawley Observer approached the council after a picture was seen on Spotted:Crawley, which showed a repaired pothole on London Road with tarmac overspilling into the nearby drain cover.
A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said:“When repairing potholes our priority is to ensure our roads are made safe, and at times the quickest and most efficient way of doing this is to make a temporary repair to be followed up by programmed, permanent works.
“This is the case for this defect and follow-up works will be planned in due course. Completed works are audited on a random basis to ensure that our contractor is delivering to the standards expected, and where repairs fall short of that standard the contractor is required to rectify at no additional cost to the council.”