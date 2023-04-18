Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex County council release statement on the state of pothole repairs in Crawley

A statement from the West Sussex County Council has been released today (April 18) in regards to the state of pothole repairs in Crawley.

By Ellis Peters
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

The Crawley Observer approached the council after a picture was seen on Spotted:Crawley, which showed a repaired pothole on London Road with tarmac overspilling into the nearby drain cover.

A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said:“When repairing potholes our priority is to ensure our roads are made safe, and at times the quickest and most efficient way of doing this is to make a temporary repair to be followed up by programmed, permanent works.

West Sussex County council release statement on the state of pothole repairs in Crawley. Credit: Spotted:CrawleyWest Sussex County council release statement on the state of pothole repairs in Crawley. Credit: Spotted:Crawley
“This is the case for this defect and follow-up works will be planned in due course. Completed works are audited on a random basis to ensure that our contractor is delivering to the standards expected, and where repairs fall short of that standard the contractor is required to rectify at no additional cost to the council.”

