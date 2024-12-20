The council has reminded people that fly-tipping could result in a huge fine after waste was found dumped in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said a local resident reported the ‘mass of discarded expanding foam’, which has been ‘left near walking paths’ into the woodland to the north of Durrington.

"We’re really disappointed to share this image of waste that someone has dumped at the top of Cote Street in Worthing,” a social media post read.

"Our waste and cleansing team are working to remove the sizeable mess as soon as possible so it doesn’t impact the surrounding natural environment and wildlife.

"Fly-tipping is illegal and can lead to a fine of up to £50,000 and imprisonment. We take the crime seriously and will take action to ensure waste affecting a public place is cleared and, if possible, prosecute those responsible.”

The council said this there is an ‘unusual amount and type’ of building material discarded and ‘we're hoping someone has some information that could help catch the person or group responsible’.

If you think you have any information relating to the incident, please contact: [email protected]