Worthing man unhappy with council charge to dispose of foam rubber mattress - 'Encouraging fly-tipping'
David Weale, from Durrington, wrote to the Worthing Herald after also asking a local taxi company if they would dispose of the household item – as he does not drive.
“I need to dispose of a clean, rolled-up, foam rubber mattress topper, 35cm diameter x 1.5m,” David wrote.
"I no longer drive so am unable to take it to the tip. The council’s charge for doing this is £49.50. Although they don’t do tip trips, Arrow Taxis tell me their charge would, if they did, be £15.
“Is the council deliberately attempting to encourage fly-tipping? Where is the public service in this?
“With the chances of detection and prosecution being so low, it’s not even constructive entrapment.
“A lose-lose situation if ever there was one.”
Adur & Worthing Councils has issued a statement in response.
A spokesperson said: “For as little as £49.50, we will collect and dispose of up to three bulky items such as sofas, beds or freezers, or up to nine sacks of rubbish from a citizen's home.
"It's right that we should only charge those that use this additional service, which costs us time and money to run."
On the suggestion that it is encouraging the illegal dumping of household items, the council stressed: “Fly-tipping is a selfish action that damages our environment.
"We work with West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police and other agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible.
"We're committed to supporting our citizens to dispose of waste properly and to recycle where possible, which is why we run a bulky waste collection service for those who cannot easily get to one of the nearby tips."
