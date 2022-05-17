West Sussex County Council said ‘essential road resurfacing work’ is scheduled to start on the A2032 at Poulters Lane and a section of the connecting South Farm Road, up to the Ardsheal Road junction.

The project is scheduled to start tomorrow (Wednesday, May 18).

The council said works will usually take place between 8pm and 6am from May 18 to May 21 and May 23 to May 28 ⁠— ‘all subject to factors such as severe weather’.

Poulters Lane, and the section of South Farm Road, will be closed to all through-traffic during the resurfacing

A spokesperson added: “The surface in Poulters Lane is showing signs of significant weakening: the new one will be smoother, which will reduce road noise, and be more resilient to potholes.”

The council said it does not ‘decide to carry out night-time resurfacing lightly’, adding: “We have taken into account the wider disruption to the public that would be caused through daytime work on these busy Worthing roads.”

The council apologised for the inevitable disruption but stressed that it will ‘lead to long-term benefits’.

The spokesperson added: “Every effort will be made to try to minimise the inconvenience: for example, our contractor will try its best to carry out the noisiest operations in the earliest part of the evening and before 11pm.”

The council said pedestrian access will be maintained but crossing the roads in the immediate vicinity of the works area will not be possible for safety reasons.

Side roads off Poulters Lane may also have restricted access and businesses ‘will be able to remain open throughout’.

