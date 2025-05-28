The council has explained why the shops and bowling alley connected to the Grafton car park in Worthing remain safe to access.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council revealed on Friday, May 16, that it closed the seafront Grafton multi-storey car park with immediate effect to ‘carry out urgent investigations into its condition’.

The site has been fenced off and the public are asked to stay well clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure has caused a stir locally with one of the common questions being asked is how the connected shops and the bowling alley are safe to use if the multi-storey isn’t.

'Urgent investigations' are set to be carried out at the seafront Grafton car park in Worthing, which has shut with immediate effect, due to safety concerns. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"In reality, it all comes down to the structures of the buildings and the different stresses and conditions they’re put under,” a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council explained.

"Each of the buildings has a steel frame which is encased in concrete. The frames then support floors of precast high alumina cement beams. High alumina cement was commonly used in construction in the 1960s but it was later discovered that over time the cement could react with moisture and weaken.

“It is this weakening in the floor beams that we’re concerned about, because when the cement weakens it can crumble and fall off. The frame of the building is not at risk because it does not feature that type of cement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to Grafton’s seafront location, the multi-storey car park levels are ‘exposed to moisture every day’, the council said.

The council said that the 'age of the building combined with its location' means that some of the concrete inside the Grafton car park is 'failing'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

This means they have ‘gradually weakened over time’.

"But the floors of the shops and bowling alley – being internal – are not, so they remain strong,” the council added.

"Expert structural engineers have visited the shops and bowling alley for us and confirmed that they are safe to remain in use without any action from us.

“For that reason, Grafton has to remain shut currently while we assess its condition, but Hollywood Bowl, Level 1 and nearby shops can stay open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to a follow up question from a Facebook user, the council explained that the Level 1 bars are not directly below the levels of the car park and, as such, are not at risk.

The council added: “There's no risk of the car park collapsing – it's a risk that concrete attached to the internal beams could detach and fall onto the car deck.”