Crawley car cruisers told to ‘take the thrill for speed to a private race track’

Michael Jones, cabinet member for public protection, spoke while calling on the full council to extend a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) prohibiting car cruising for another three years.

Car cruising – which has been problematic in Tilgate, West Green, Manor Royal and Maidenbower – sees drivers meet on the public highway to race or show off their vehicles.

A PSPO, which was put in place in December 2018, was due to expire in March but will now be extended to 2025.

Detailing the problem during a meeting on Wednesday (February 23), Mr Jones said there was ”substantial police and council evidence’ the PSPO was still needed.

He added: “The reality is that we need to tackle this activity.

“The noise, nuisance and road safety issues it creates cannot be ignored and need effective action to prevent it.

“It will be backed up with fines and prosecutions where that is considered appropriate.”

A report to the meeting said the gatherings involved anything from two or three cars up to as many as 50.

Data from Sussex Police showed that, between March 2019 and October 2021, 146 incidents relating to car cruise activity and anti-social driving had been reported – 116 in the Sainsbury’s car park.

Some 131 incidents had also been reported to the council.

The council has sent out 83 letters to drivers warning them that they were in breach of the Public Space Protection Order – an action which incurs a £100 Fixed Penalty Notices.

Mr Jones added: “This borough is not a place for this – and this administration will not tolerate it.

“I have a clear message for those engaging in this behaviour – you know you should not be doing this.

“Take your thrill for speed to a private race track where appropriate measures will be in place.

“Do not do it in Crawley – or face the consequences.”

He was supported by Brenda Burgess (Con, Three Bridges) who said the PSPO had been a ‘tremendous success’.

At a previous meeting, Mr Jones reported that Sainsbury’s, in Crawley Avenue, had been persuaded to install traffic calming speed bumps as a way to ‘discourage’ the cruisers.

In addition, plans are in place to use mobile CCTV and numberplate recognition equipment to tackle this and other issues relating to antisocial behaviour and crime.