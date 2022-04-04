Changing Places toilets are larger accessible toilets for people who cannot use standard facilities. They are equipped with hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and can support both users, their families, and carers.

There are currently 1,300 Changing Places toilets in England, but this announcement provides funding for an additional 500 rooms.

Henry said: "Our public spaces provide fantastic opportunities to get out and see our communities, and it’s only right that everybody can enjoy them.

Henry Smith, MP for Crawley

“This is why I welcome the funding of £97,000 for Crawley which will help to bring new Changing Places toilets to locations such as cinemas, museums, and libraries.

“The move will ensure that our public spaces and venues are accessible to everyone – bringing equality to our communities as we build back fairer.”

The new rooms will be delivered across a range of public venues, including cinemas, galleries, shopping centres, museums, visitor centres, beaches, parks, and other entertainment spaces – ensuring those with severe disabilities have the resources they need to enjoy public amenities.

Muscular Dystrophy UK is working in partnership with the Government to deliver the additional spaces, and are supporting local authorities in providing technical advice and training.

The Minister for Rough Sleeping & Housing and Ministerial Disability Champion, Eddie Hughes, said: “It goes without saying that people with severe disabilities, their families and carers should be able to go shopping, plan a day out or travel without needing to worry about whether they will have access to suitable toilet facilities.

“I am delighted that our funding today will help provide over 500 new Changing Places toilets in England, enabling people to enjoy everything their local area has to offer with dignity and freedom.”