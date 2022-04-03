Whoever owns Crawley Town next season, they certainly have a hard act to follow - Steve Leake

Probably, I hear the majority say, but where we finish this season is important for how we prepare for, and start 2022/2023.

In my opinion, we can finish well into the top half of the table or as low as 18th.

The players put on the pitch in the last seven games of the season will do their utmost to bring home as many points as possible, but I think we all agree that the task of gaining victories has not been helped by the never-ending list of injuries sustained by our players this season.

Current Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren

Rumours are rife at the moment around the club as regards our owners and I would like to state that whatever the truth of the matter is, I hope it is resolved a soon as possible in order for the coaching and playing staff to prepare properly for a realistic promotion push next season.

Whoever owns the club next season, they certainly have a hard act to follow.

