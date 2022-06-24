Former Conservative group leader in Eastbourne quits party

Earlier this week, Eastbourne Borough Council confirmed that Tony Freebody, a long-serving Conservative councillor for Ratton ward, had become the authority’s sole Independent councillor.
Cllr Freebody confirmed he had resigned his party membership on Wednesday (June 22).
He said: “I couldn’t continue to be part of a party which does not reflect my values.
“My decision is no reflection on the local party — on [Conservative group leader] Robert [Smart], Colin Belsey or [MP] Caroline [Ansell] — it is purely because of what is happening at a national level.
“I intend to remain a councillor for the rest of my term. With an election less than ten months away, it would be a waste of taxpayer money to hold a by-election at this time.”
A Conservative councillor since 2015, Cllr Freebody had formerly been the opposition party’s group leader on Eastbourne Borough Council. He stood down from that role in April 2020, stating a desire to focus on his day job with the NHS during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reacting to Cllr Freebody’s resignation, Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said: “I was very sorry to hear of Tony’s decision but I completely respect it. He is a brilliant councillor, my friend and someone who is dedicated to public service.”
