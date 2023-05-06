Most of Sussex used to be seen as safe Tory heartland, but after this week’s council election results those days are truly over.

The Lib Dems were probably the biggest winner from yesterday, securing majorities at both Chichester District Council and Horsham District Council.

They are also the largest party at Mid Sussex District Council and made decent gains in both Lewes and Wealden. They are also still in control of Eastbourne Borough Council.

The Greens are the largest party now at Lewes, where Labour also made decent gains, with the Conservatives losing every single seat.

Mid Sussex Lib Dems celebrate

They also lost a number of seats across Wealden, where the Greens and independents picked up extra seats with Labour gaining its first two councillors there.

Labour also retained control of both Crawley Borough Council and Worthing Borough Council.

The only bright spot for the Conservatives was in Arun, where it remains the largest party, but with Labour and Greens gaining seats, it may struggle to remain in power.

Although the Tories also have the most seats in Rother, it is again, way short of a majority.

