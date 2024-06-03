Mid Sussex parliamentary candidate takes inspiring local woman to Number 10 Downing Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservative parliamentary candidate for Mid Sussex took part in a celebration of inspiring women recently.

Kristy Adams attended the event at Number 10 Downing Street alongside other female candidates from across the country who are standing at the general election on July 4.

Each of the candidates was invited to bring along a local inspirational woman and Mrs Adams said she chose Gail Millar, CEO of Mid Sussex charity Befriended.

She said: “I chose Gail as my inspirational woman because of her work and vision to eradicate loneliness and isolation among older people across Mid Sussex. Befriended brings people together at tea parties, community choirs, exercise classes, day outings and chaplaincy in care homes. I first met Gail when I attended a bereavement course she was leading; the group was a great support and comfort to me in a time of loss. I can highly recommend the activities and courses run by Befriended and they are open to everyone.”

Mid Sussex Conservative MP candidate Kristy Adams with Gail Millar, CEO of Mid Sussex charity Befriended, at Number 10 Downing Street

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott MP, hosted the event.

Conservative Party Deputy Chair Rachel Maclean, whose role is to encourage more women to stand for public office, was among the guests too.