Mid Sussex parliamentary candidate takes inspiring local woman to Number 10 Downing Street
Kristy Adams attended the event at Number 10 Downing Street alongside other female candidates from across the country who are standing at the general election on July 4.
Each of the candidates was invited to bring along a local inspirational woman and Mrs Adams said she chose Gail Millar, CEO of Mid Sussex charity Befriended.
She said: “I chose Gail as my inspirational woman because of her work and vision to eradicate loneliness and isolation among older people across Mid Sussex. Befriended brings people together at tea parties, community choirs, exercise classes, day outings and chaplaincy in care homes. I first met Gail when I attended a bereavement course she was leading; the group was a great support and comfort to me in a time of loss. I can highly recommend the activities and courses run by Befriended and they are open to everyone.”
Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Laura Trott MP, hosted the event.
Conservative Party Deputy Chair Rachel Maclean, whose role is to encourage more women to stand for public office, was among the guests too.
She said: “We have incredible women standing for parliament across the UK. That in itself is inspiration to others who might be thinking of a future in politics. These women are all very different, with different skills, stories and experiences but uniting them is the desire to stand up for their communities and Conservative values. It was a fantastic event and wonderful to meet so many inspirational women whom they invited as their guests.”