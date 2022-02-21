Albourne

DM/22/0453: Rainbow Cottage, 1 Cottage Homes, Truslers Hill Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory at rear and erection of new single storey rear and new front extension.

DM/22/0511: 2 Oak Cottages, Truslers Hill Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0474: Land At Rear Of Mulberry Gate, Copthorne Road, Felbridge. Outline planning application seeking permission for the erection of up to 2 no. dwellings (with all matters reserved except access) and associated works. Photo: Google Maps.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3983: Deakes Manor, Deaks Lane, Cuckfield. Construction of new barn for the storage of equipment and vehicles, associated with maintenance of land and property.

DM/22/0267: Leigh Manor Farmhouse, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Erection of traditional salvaged barn / garage, conserved from nearby site (due for demolition), the removal of an existing store and associated landscaping.

DM/22/0443: Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Change of use from Agricultural Grain Store to light commercial use (Class E).

DM/22/0494: Shards, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Vary condition nos. 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 11 ,12 and 13 of planning application ref DM/18/1280 to reflect within the current application previously discharged planning conditions. Planning condition no.13 is proposed to be varied to bring all previously approved applications together into a single application.

Balcombe

DM/22/0507: Casteye Barn, Haywards Heath Road. Installation of new window openings; replacement of existing windows; partial conversion of existing garage; in-fill extension to unite the current house and garage.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/0224: Sakkara, 5 Shelley Wood. Proposed new detached two storey garage.

DM/22/0385: 19 Chanctonbury Road. Conversion of existing detached garage into a habitable space, with a small bathroom and kitchen.

DM/22/0415: Land Off Greenlands Drive. Variation of condition 2 relating to DM/19/3838. Description amended to refer to correct planning permission: DM/19/3938.

DM/22/0445: 115 Chanctonbury Road. To replace the existing small, flat roofed single skin porch.

DM/22/0478: 89 Janes Lane. The construction of a two storey rear extension 3m from the existing house rear wall, constructed in materials to match the existing house.

DM/22/0482: 18 Hazel Grove. Single storey rear extension and two-storey side extension with internal alterations. (re-submission of previously approved DM/21/3192).

DM/22/0486: 28 Phoenix Rise. Proposed conversion of garage into home office.

DM/22/0515: 5 Hammonds Gardens. Large mature Oak tree T1. Thin the crown by 20% and reduce back to previous reduction points. Tall Mature Ash tree T2. Thin the crown by 20% and reduce back to previous reduction points.

Cuckfield

DM/22/0432: Tudor Rose, 25A South Street. Single storey rear extension to provide garden room, partial demolition of boiler house/utility room and replace with new utility room and shower room/WC.

DM/22/0497: The Limes, Courtmead Road. Variation of condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/21/2958 - to update the drawings to reflect the design changes on revised plans. The revisions on the submitted plans are for an additional dormer window to the front elevation and for the dormers to be flat roofed rather than pitched.

DM/22/0558: Maltmans South, High Street. Holly T(A) reduce by 4 meters and Holly T(B) reduce by 6-8 meters.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0423: St Anton, Lewes Road. Single storey rear extension and partial garage conversion.

DM/22/0446: Land To East Walnut Marches, Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Variation to condition 17 relating to planning application DM/17/4280 to revise the drawings for the change to garage design.

DM/22/0447: 24 Dallaway Gardens. A loft conversion to add a master bedroom and bathroom.

DM/22/0462: 56 Crossways Avenue. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0474: Land At Rear Of Mulberry Gate, Copthorne Road, Felbridge. Outline planning application seeking permission for the erection of up to 2 no. dwellings (with all matters reserved except access) and associated works.

DM/22/0528: East Court Pond Area, College Lane. 2 x 03PD and 03PE Populus nigra - Crown reduce/re-pollard all re-growth back to previous pruning points removing approximately 5-8 m. Large historic limb failure noted on tree 03PD. Both trees showing evidence of decay in wounds past pollarding point. Potentially weak unions noted. 1 x 03PC Populus nigra - Asymmetrical crown weighted towards neighbouring property. Historic limb failure noted at an approximate height of 10 m. Prune back southern aspect of the trees canopy by approximately 2 m. 1 x 03QY Hornbeam - Low canopy overhanging into play area - Crown lift to a height of approximately 2.5m. 1 x 09ZM English Oak - Low canopy obstructing tractor from cutting grass - Crown lift to an approximate height of 5m on the trees south canopy aspect. All works recommended are for health and safety/general maintenance reasons.

Hassocks

DM/22/0375: 13 The Quadrant. Construction of brick built flat roof ground floor side extension to create a separate utility room to the kitchen.

DM/22/0488: 47 Parklands Road. Proposed single storey side extension to increase size of existing kitchen.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/0007: Land At Oakwood Court, Amberley Close. Full planning permission for 6 new parking spaces at Oakwood Flats, Amberley Close, Haywards Heath. Amended Plans received 04.02.2022 showing reduction in the number of proposed parking spaces to 5.

DM/22/0450: 65 Sheppeys. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a single storey outbuilding to the rear of the applicants garden, to accommodate a home gym and study.

DM/22/0469: The Mews Vets Ltd, 4 Haywards Road. Proposed replacement single storey rear lobby to include WC and consulting room.

DM/22/0475: 89 Penland Road. Demolition of the garage and workshop, construction of single storey rear & front extension, two storey sided extension, together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/22/0491: 25 Gatesmead. Proposed single storey rear extension and wider front door frame.

DM/22/0505: 44 College Road. Demolition of existing garage and proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/0518: 62 Lewes Road. G1 - 2 x Portuguese Laurel, 3 x Holly, 3 x Robina - Remove, T1 - P. Laurel - remove, T2 - P. Laurel remove, T4 and T5 - Robinia - remove, T6 - Collapsed and partially failed Conifer stand - remove, T7 - Conifer group - reduce by 40% in height (5m), T8 - Willow (?) - remove, T9 - Holly - remove, T10 - Cherry - remove, T11 - Prunus - remove, T12 - Prunus - remove, T13 - Oak - remove, T14 - Oak - remove, T15 - Acer (?) - remove, T16 - Hazel - remove, T17 - Hazel - remove, T18 - Oak - remove, T19 - Willow - remove.

DM/22/0562: 4 The Willows, Colwell Road. 1 x Sweet Chestnut - Remove the lowest limb overhanging the car park.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/21/4129: Bright World Education Ltd, Forge House, 105 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed installation of 2 heat pump inverter outside units on the rear wall of office building.

Lindfield

DM/22/0467: Farthings, Roundwood Lane. Single storey front, side and rear extensions, replace first floor flat roof with pitched roof.

DM/22/0480: 21 Portsmouth Wood Close. Proposed replacement of existing 2m high close boarded fence with a new timber acoustic fence along the south, west and north boundary of rear garden. 2.5m along the south and west boundary and 2.0m along the north boundary.

DM/22/0504: 37 Compton Road. Proposed single storey rear/side extension, attic conversion with dormer windows to rear and new timber outbuilding.

DM/22/0546: 48 Hickmans Lane. 1 x Oak tree in front garden 5 meter height reduction and 1 x Oak tree in back garden 5 meter height reduction.

DM/22/0571: 103 The Welkin. Fell 1 x Oak.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/0476: 2 Fountain Cottages, High Beech Lane, Lindfield. Rear extension in exposed timber frame with integrated glazing panels and clay tile roof to match existing. Reduction in ridge height to existing front extension and insertion of rooflights.

DM/22/0521: 27 Chilton Grove. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Slaugham

DM/22/0503: Kimberley, High Street, Handcross. Proposed second floor rear extension to include open balcony, dormer windows and skylight windows. Alterations to the front ground floor bay window. New pitched roof to the rear ground floor with skylight windows.

Worth

DM/21/2668: 28 Haven Gardens, Crawley Down. Single storey extension to existing single storey rear extension (Tree report received 17.02.2022).

DM/22/0456: Ethlinden, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Proposed home gymnasium, workshop and home office.

DM/22/0481: Pinewood, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Proposed single storey side/rear extension and front open sided porch.

DM/22/0529: 3 Pasture Wood Close, Crawley Down. T1 - Mature Oak - Reduce back lower crown 2-3m from house. Reduce lower crown from both neighbours 2m. Carry out a 15-20% crown thin for general maintenance.

