Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2230: Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Retention of dwellinghouse.

DM/22/2243: The Old Dairy, Great Thorndean Farm, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Variation to condition 3 of planning application DM/21/2919 (relating to planning application DM/17/1837) for alterations to materials.

DM/22/2272: Land At Hurst Farm, Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath. Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of up-to 375 new homes, a two-form entry primary school, burial ground, allotments, open space with associated infrastructure, landscaping and parking areas. (Photo: Google Maps)

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2275: Camden Cottage, Lewes Road. Replacement of existing render with new lime render finish to front part of house and garage. Removal of existing painted finish to brickwork generally. Replacement of existing modern rear sliding doors with matching traditional french doors. Opening up of existing fireplace with new lintel.

Balcombe

Planning applications

DM/22/1716: Bagpiths Cottage, Haywards Heath Road. (Amended description 15/07/2022) Single storey rear extension, demolition of an existing shed and erection of a new shed, proposed side porch and internal and external alterations.

DM/22/2293: Cobo, Deanland Road. Removal of Conifers in front garden along road from Yew to Spruce tree and two by powerline pole ready for new trees to be planted. Removal of dying Conifer between Spruce and garage.

Bolney

DM/22/1312: Land North And East Of Bolney Cricket Club, The Pavilion, Glebe Field. Proposed installation of a temporary cabin to provide a space for the marketing team to present a model and the proposal of 30 no dwellings within the associated development.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2244: 12 Petworth Drive. Proposed single storey front extension.

DM/22/2248: 27 Greenlands Close. Part two storey, part first floor side extension.

DM/22/2268: 5 Singleton Way. Oak (T1) and Ash (T2) reduce crown by 2m.

DM/22/2270: 53 Crescent Road. ash (T1 & T2) - fell sycamore (T3,T4 &T5) - fell hawthorn (T6) - coppice.

DM/22/2278: Folders, Folders Grange. T1, T3 and T4 Oaks and T2 Beech - reduce the crowns by up to 3 meters and up to 2m from the side canopys.

DM/22/2283: 32 Rolfe Drive. 2 x Oak Trees - Reduce canopies by approximately 2.5m.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1688: Fonthill Chapel, Saint Hill Road. Install a 1 metre high wire fence at the front perimeter of the property which will be 18.9 metres in length.

DM/22/2193: The Spinney, Chapmans Lane. T1 - Laurels, cut back side to a height of 3m, to allow pedestrian access on the lane. T2 - Sycamore, reduce top and sides by 1.5m all around leaving height of 5m and spread of 4m, to allow more light into garden of 18 Campbell Crescent. T3 - Birch, reduce top by 2m leaving height of 6m to allow the Yew beside to spread out. T4 - Mixed Hedge, trim top and side, 2.5m high trimming regrowth of 0.5 m, to keep it tidy.

DM/22/2240: 40 The Dell. Retrospective application for the erection of a brick wall approximately three feet high along the front edge of our front garden bordering our driveway.

DM/22/2250: Allotment Gardens To The Rear Of 5 Robin Close. Tree 490 (Oak) - Branches are approx. 4-5m clear of property. Prune/cut back single elongated branch at 4.5m to SE by up to 3m (existing length is 13m) to leave branch approx. 10m in length. Tree 492 (Oak) - Branches are approx 2-3m clear of property. Crown lift to 5.5m. Tree 491 (Oak) - Crown lift to 5.5m and cut back to clear building/roof by 2m (reducing branches to NE/E by up to 2m leaving branches 7m in length). Tree 488 (Oak) Approx 3m clear of building. Reduce branches to NE/E by up to 2m (leaving branches 7m in length).

DM/22/2252: Land South od Sackville College, High Street. 2 x London Plane (Plantanus x acerifolia) - Crown lift by 1 meter

DM/22/2253: 45 Glendyne Way. G1 - Oak Tree Group - reduce overhang by 2m.

DM/22/2256: Ship Inn, Ship Street. Proposed erection of 3 no. Garden Huts / Covered Seating to existing terrace area.

DM/22/2264: 18 Byron Grove. Ground floor rear/side extension, First floor side extension with associated roof alterations.

DM/22/2265: 69 Moat Road. Add two roof lights to existing single storey flat roof. Enlarge existing ground floor window and door openings for two sets of bi-fold doors.

Hassocks

DM/22/2238: 49 Sunningdale Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2271: Copthornes, London Road. Demolition of existing lean to shed and construction of single storey side extension.

DM/22/2298: 8 Park Avenue. Pitched roof single storey rear extension, hip to part gable side roof alterations and pitched roof front porch. Alteration to existing approval by way of new side gables are to be tile clad.

DM/22/2299: 10 Flowers Close. Alteration to an existing residential dwelling including, ground and first floor extension to side and rear of the existing property.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1931: Sams Fish Bar, 36 Sussex Road. Consruction of a 4 bed dwelling attached to 36 Sussex Road.

DM/22/2214: Skyfall, 6 Oldfield Drive. Dead Blackthorn near stream - remove. Coppice 1 stem off Hazel and approximately 3 blackthorn saplings by 1-2 feet.

DM/22/2218: Maxwelton House, 41 - 43 Boltro Road. Redevelopment of site to provide a development of 50 retirement living apartments, associated parking, landscaping and amenity provision.

DM/22/2241: 53 Washington Road Haywards Heath West Sussex RH16 3HL. To provide access into the rear garden for a disabled resident. New suspended timber decking area along the rear elevation of the rear extension, with access by new door and window unit, replacing existing window unit. Access between the new decking area and the rear garden lawn will be by new timber steps. Square off the front hardstanding to make wheelchair movement easier.

DM/22/2245: 9 Knox Road. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/22/2249: Stonehaven, 18 Lucastes Road. Alterations to beaming and render colour to front elevation.

DM/22/2261: 2 The Spinney, Eastern Road. Construction of 2 no. 2 bed semi-detached dwellings.

DM/22/2272: Land At Hurst Farm, Hurstwood Lane. Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of up-to 375 new homes, a two-form entry primary school, burial ground, allotments, open space with associated infrastructure, landscaping and parking areas.

DM/22/2285: The Co-operative Food, 59 - 63 South Road. Alteration to shopfront, new rear door and ramped access, removal of windows to rear elevation to proposed first floor extension in connection with approved application DM/19/4118.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0640: Land To The North Of Lyndon, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Hybrid application consisting of:- a) Full application for 36 one, two, three and four bedroom dwellings (including 30% affordable housing), associated infrastructure, landscaping, pedestrian and vehicular access from Reeds Lane and the demolition of Lyndon. b) Outline application for 2 three bedroom self/custom build plots. AMENDED PLANS received 19/07/2022 reducing overall number of units to 38, revising site layout, amending house types, boundary treatments, materials and phasing plan as well as updated Ecology and drainage strategy and flood modelling information, visibility assessment and swept path analysis.

DM/22/2219: 7 Marchants Road, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for single storey extension to rear of the property, two storey extension to East side, and newly-positioned front door/porch on the south side. To include a change in materials from DM/21/1873 to Cedral cladding and change in window colour.

DM/22/2222: Pook Bourne Stud Farm, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed Exercise Area for Brood Mares.

Lindfield

DM/22/2247: Chieveley, Black Hill. T1- Lime tree, crown raise tree to 3 metres over pavement and drive, and to 5 metres overall.

DM/22/2297: 24 Chestnuts Close. Alterations to existing bedroom to form a study.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2233: High View, Knoll Place, Lindfield. Cherry tree reduce crown by 2-3 metres. 3 x Silver Birch Behind shed light trim 0.5m -1metres. 3x Silver Birch by shed reduce to 1metre 1.75 metres. Largest Silver Birch on the right-hand side of garden by fence reduce height by 1metre -1.5metres. Silver Birch reduce to height by 2-3 metres (back to previous pollard points) reduce and reshape lateral branches by 0.5metres- 2metres.

DM/22/2316: 27 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. 1xOak - reduce crown by 1.5-2.5m, back to growth points and remove lower epicormic growth.

Slaugham

DM/22/2223: 16 Stanford Brook Way, Pease Pottage. Proposed garage conversion with single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2229: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Temporary use for the period 23 July to 31 August inclusive as a play area including the installation of fixed play equipment. After 31 August the play equipment will be dismantled and removed from the site, which will revert to its current use.

DM/22/2266: Naylands, Staplefield Road, Slaugham. Internal alterations to include removal of small nib in kitchen, removal of modern ground-to-first floor staircase and formation of infill wall between Lounge and Dining Room. Rationalising of first floor sanitary accommodation to provide single, larger Family Bathroom and removal of modern partitions to better reveal existing four-light window. Creation of Landing corridor alongside new Bathroom. Removal of modern wall and ceiling finishes in attic and their replacement with breathable insulation, lime plaster and breathable paint finishes. Removal of existing windows and door to rear of the Lounge, and installation of double doors and sidelight windows with single glazing.

DM/22/2291: Colwood House, Hollingbury Court, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Remove 2 dead Oak trees over highways and powerline to ground level.

Worth

DM/22/2242: Land Adjacent To Rowan East Of Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/20/3081 - to allow for revised plans to create a first floor link between the two wings of the building.