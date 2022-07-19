Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 11-15.

By James Connaughton
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:59 pm

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2141: Brook Farm, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Proposal to convert the Grade II listed outbuilding into residential accommodation as a single two bedroom dwelling. To rebuild the stable's lean-to element as a like for like massing replacement, with new openings, upgraded insulation and new weatherboarding. To amend the landscape to form a sunken private terrace.

Planning applications

DM/22/2204: Graftons, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Outline application for the proposed erection of 1no. self-build dwelling, retention of existing vehicular access. All matters to be reserved apart from access.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2144: Telecommunications Mast At Grid Reference 541022 137185, Lewes Road. Proposal for the installation of a telecommunications base station comprising a 23m slim streetworks column with 3 no. antennas, 1 no. 300mm diameter dish antennas, the mounting of a GPS module to the top of the column, 2 no. radio equipment cabinets, 1 no. meter cabinet and ancillary works.

DM/22/2208: Fielden Woods, Hill Lane. Proposed two storey side extension, front single storey extension and loft conversion.

Balcombe

DM/22/1835: 1 Foxwells. Lime trees T25, T26 and T27, removal branches back to pollarded stump of lime trees.

Bolney

DM/22/2120: Cambridge House, Cherry Lane. Installation of 12 Solar Panels on to Roof of House.

DM/22/2147: Oakhaven, Broxmead Lane. Proposed detached two bedroom single storey dwelling and associated landscaping and provision for off road parking.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2192: 35 Dunstall Avenue. Proposed single storey side extension, raised garage roof and first floor side window.

DM/22/2163: Ashridge, Woodwards Close. x3 Ash trees - fell.

DM/22/2166: Custom Coachworks, Unit A, 22 Victoria Way. Retrospective application for an open canopy at the rear of Unit A.

DM/22/2176: 13 The Gattons. Proposed single storey front porch extension.

DM/22/2205: 40 Victoria Close. Proposed Ground and first Floor Extensions to Rear with Internal Alterations.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2221: Tye Cottage, 246 Holtye Road. Proposed single floor rear extension, loft conversion and internal alterations.

DM/22/2173: 10 Frith Park East Grinstead West Sussex RH19 2BU. Variation of Condition 3 of planning application DM/18/3006 - to replace approved plans due to slight alterations to the window fenestration.

DM/22/2178: 25 Hermitage Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

DM/22/2154: 1 Hampton Way. Proposed first floor side extension over garage and new porch to front.

DM/22/2148: Turning Tides, 22 West Hill. Construction of hip to gable roof extension and erection of rear dormer window.

DM/22/2153: Meadow Court, St Agnes Road. Various tree works as per schedule on application form.

DM/22/2206: 12 Martyns Place. 11x Western red cedar (T1 to T11) - Cut Back side branches by 2m to a height of 5m. And 1x Sycamore (T12) - Tell to ground level.

DM/22/2225: 86 High Street. External and internal alterations; general improvements and repairs, new partition walls, insertion of new windows and installation of secondary glazing.

DM/22/2226: 86 High Street. External and internal alterations; general improvements and repairs, new partition walls, insertion of new windows and installation of secondary glazing.

Hassocks

DM/22/2138: 53 Mackie Avenue. Conversion of the main roof including 2 number dormers to accommodate a new staircase and shower room.

DM/22/2158: 107 Mackie Avenue. Proposed gables to front of property.

DM/22/2174: 1A Bromley Close. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/22/2237: Milkwood, Keymer Park. 1x T1- Sycamore. Reduction by 2.5/3 meters to old reduction points.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2197: Land Adj To 62 And 64 Sheppeys. T17 Oak - located outside 62 Sheppeys - crown lift approx. 6m carriageway side, 5m all other aspect, remove basal growth and epicormic growth from main stem and about crown break. Oak T1 located outside 64 Sheppeys - crown reduction by approximately 1.5-2m to suitable growth points, crown lift approximately 4 m over driveway access and approx 3m all other aspects, remove epicormic growth from main stem and crown break.

DM/22/0677: 37 Dellney Avenue. Proposed single storey extension to the rear of the property.

DM/22/2181: Strands And Co, 50 America Lane. Lawful commencement of development for Extension of Existing Shop. Demolition of Existing 2 Car Garage. Rebuild of 2 Car Garage with 1 Flat Over.

DM/22/2201: 10 Myra Mews. Single storey rear/side extension.

DM/22/2096: Harlands Farmhouse, Bridgers Mill. Installation of interior secondary glazing on all windows to improve energy efficiency. Removal of existing secondary glazing panels on 2 windows.

DM/22/2160: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed 2 storey side extension, single storey rear extension. New roof over existing dormers and new porch canopy.

DM/22/2162: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed new garage.

DM/22/2182: 77 Queens Road. Proposed new entrance porch.

DM/22/2200: 10 Sherwood Drive. First floor side extension.

Lindfield

DM/22/1497: 40 Barncroft Drive. Garage conversion and single storey rear extension to create a more usable family living space and kitchen/dining room. Loft conversion to add a bedroom with ensuite.

DM/22/2139: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of the summer house. Fenestration alterations to existing garage and construction of a single storey extension to form a gym and fitness building, with associated hard and soft landscaping. Alterations to the existing entrance to the garage and a proposed porch over new entrance with Internal alterations.

DM/22/2140: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of the summer house. Fenestration alterations to existing garage and construction of a single storey extension to form a gym and fitness building, with associated hard and soft landscaping. Alterations to the existing entrance to the garage and a proposed porch over new entrance with Internal alterations.

DM/22/2209: 16 Portsmouth Wood Close. T1 Ash multi-stem - fell to ground as it is in severe decline form ash dieback.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2057: Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. New entrance gates, formal entrance garden to main house, productive walled garden and landscape improvements.

DM/22/2058: Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. Construction of Conservation pond in pastural field.

DM/22/2220: Walstead House, Great Walstead School, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Replacement of vertical tile hanging and refurbishment of window to southeast elevation.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1580: Knowles Tooth, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of an oak-framed garage with tiled roof instead of brick garage previously approved, plus erection of wooden pergola surrounding a half sunken swim lane with decking to level ground, plus steps. ADDITIONAL PLANS received 12/07/2022 showing further details of the pergola and swim lane.

DM/22/2041: Erskine Day Nursery, Erskine Villa, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of property Erskine day nursery / Villa, Hurstpierpoint BN6 9EF to become solely Erskine Day Nursery.

DM/22/2159: Leigh Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. 3 No. Additional new roof dormer windows to be added to existing roof conversion.

DM/22/2175: 2 Layton Fields Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion with front and rear dormers, installation of rooflights, floorplan reconfiguration and all associated works.

DM/22/2188: Torch Holiday And Retreat Centre, Little Torch, 4 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change the use from Class C2 to Class C3 to form 2no dwelling houses and 7no apartments, car parking and associated development.

DM/22/2202: 9 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak - reduce crown by 2.5 -3 metres.

Turners Hill

DM/22/1654: Worth Hall Farm, Turners Hill Road. Regularise the extent of the domestic curtilage and access to farmhouse.

West Hoathly

DM/22/2043: Hazelmere, 9 Hilltop Road. Remove existing conservatory. Erect a single storey rear extension with roof extension and loft conversion into habitable space.

Worth

DM/22/2137: 10 Buckley Place, Crawley Down. Lawful Development Certificate application for larger home extension scheme under DM/22/1743, and hip to gable conversion for loft conversion and rear box dormer.

DM/22/2168: Little Frenches Farm, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Variation to condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/1960 to allow proposed changes to the approved drawings listed in the condition.

DM/22/2195: Bankton Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of the existing single-storey garage and single-storey rear extension. Construction of single-storey extensions to the side and rear elevations.

DM/22/2196: Lancresse House, Bowers Place, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension.

• For more information about the planning applications visit the Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

