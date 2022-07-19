Ansty And Staplefield

DM/22/2141: Brook Farm, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Proposal to convert the Grade II listed outbuilding into residential accommodation as a single two bedroom dwelling. To rebuild the stable's lean-to element as a like for like massing replacement, with new openings, upgraded insulation and new weatherboarding. To amend the landscape to form a sunken private terrace.

DM/22/2142: Brook Farm, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Proposal to convert the Grade II listed outbuilding into residential accommodation as a single two bedroom dwelling. To rebuild the stable's lean-to element as a like for like massing replacement, with new openings, upgraded insulation and new weatherboarding. To amend the landscape to form a sunken private terrace.

DM/22/2204: Graftons, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Outline application for the proposed erection of 1no. self-build dwelling, retention of existing vehicular access. All matters to be reserved apart from access.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2144: Telecommunications Mast At Grid Reference 541022 137185, Lewes Road. Proposal for the installation of a telecommunications base station comprising a 23m slim streetworks column with 3 no. antennas, 1 no. 300mm diameter dish antennas, the mounting of a GPS module to the top of the column, 2 no. radio equipment cabinets, 1 no. meter cabinet and ancillary works.

DM/22/2208: Fielden Woods, Hill Lane. Proposed two storey side extension, front single storey extension and loft conversion.

Balcombe

DM/22/1835: 1 Foxwells. Lime trees T25, T26 and T27, removal branches back to pollarded stump of lime trees.

Bolney

DM/22/2120: Cambridge House, Cherry Lane. Installation of 12 Solar Panels on to Roof of House.

DM/22/2147: Oakhaven, Broxmead Lane. Proposed detached two bedroom single storey dwelling and associated landscaping and provision for off road parking.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/2192: 35 Dunstall Avenue. Proposed single storey side extension, raised garage roof and first floor side window.

DM/22/2163: Ashridge, Woodwards Close. x3 Ash trees - fell.

DM/22/2166: Custom Coachworks, Unit A, 22 Victoria Way. Retrospective application for an open canopy at the rear of Unit A.

DM/22/2176: 13 The Gattons. Proposed single storey front porch extension.

DM/22/2205: 40 Victoria Close. Proposed Ground and first Floor Extensions to Rear with Internal Alterations.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2221: Tye Cottage, 246 Holtye Road. Proposed single floor rear extension, loft conversion and internal alterations.

DM/22/2173: 10 Frith Park East Grinstead West Sussex RH19 2BU. Variation of Condition 3 of planning application DM/18/3006 - to replace approved plans due to slight alterations to the window fenestration.

DM/22/2178: 25 Hermitage Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

DM/22/2154: 1 Hampton Way. Proposed first floor side extension over garage and new porch to front.

DM/22/2148: Turning Tides, 22 West Hill. Construction of hip to gable roof extension and erection of rear dormer window.

DM/22/2153: Meadow Court, St Agnes Road. Various tree works as per schedule on application form.

DM/22/2206: 12 Martyns Place. 11x Western red cedar (T1 to T11) - Cut Back side branches by 2m to a height of 5m. And 1x Sycamore (T12) - Tell to ground level.

DM/22/2225: 86 High Street. External and internal alterations; general improvements and repairs, new partition walls, insertion of new windows and installation of secondary glazing.

DM/22/2226: 86 High Street. External and internal alterations; general improvements and repairs, new partition walls, insertion of new windows and installation of secondary glazing.

Hassocks

DM/22/2138: 53 Mackie Avenue. Conversion of the main roof including 2 number dormers to accommodate a new staircase and shower room.

DM/22/2158: 107 Mackie Avenue. Proposed gables to front of property.

DM/22/2174: 1A Bromley Close. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/22/2237: Milkwood, Keymer Park. 1x T1- Sycamore. Reduction by 2.5/3 meters to old reduction points.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/2197: Land Adj To 62 And 64 Sheppeys. T17 Oak - located outside 62 Sheppeys - crown lift approx. 6m carriageway side, 5m all other aspect, remove basal growth and epicormic growth from main stem and about crown break. Oak T1 located outside 64 Sheppeys - crown reduction by approximately 1.5-2m to suitable growth points, crown lift approximately 4 m over driveway access and approx 3m all other aspects, remove epicormic growth from main stem and crown break.

DM/22/0677: 37 Dellney Avenue. Proposed single storey extension to the rear of the property.

DM/22/2181: Strands And Co, 50 America Lane. Lawful commencement of development for Extension of Existing Shop. Demolition of Existing 2 Car Garage. Rebuild of 2 Car Garage with 1 Flat Over.

DM/22/2201: 10 Myra Mews. Single storey rear/side extension.

DM/22/2096: Harlands Farmhouse, Bridgers Mill. Installation of interior secondary glazing on all windows to improve energy efficiency. Removal of existing secondary glazing panels on 2 windows.

DM/22/2160: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed 2 storey side extension, single storey rear extension. New roof over existing dormers and new porch canopy.

DM/22/2162: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed new garage.

DM/22/2182: 77 Queens Road. Proposed new entrance porch.

DM/22/2200: 10 Sherwood Drive. First floor side extension.

Lindfield

DM/22/1497: 40 Barncroft Drive. Garage conversion and single storey rear extension to create a more usable family living space and kitchen/dining room. Loft conversion to add a bedroom with ensuite.

DM/22/2139: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of the summer house. Fenestration alterations to existing garage and construction of a single storey extension to form a gym and fitness building, with associated hard and soft landscaping. Alterations to the existing entrance to the garage and a proposed porch over new entrance with Internal alterations.

DM/22/2140: Malling Priory, 88 High Street. Demolition of the summer house. Fenestration alterations to existing garage and construction of a single storey extension to form a gym and fitness building, with associated hard and soft landscaping. Alterations to the existing entrance to the garage and a proposed porch over new entrance with Internal alterations.

DM/22/2209: 16 Portsmouth Wood Close. T1 Ash multi-stem - fell to ground as it is in severe decline form ash dieback.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2057: Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. New entrance gates, formal entrance garden to main house, productive walled garden and landscape improvements.

DM/22/2058: Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. Construction of Conservation pond in pastural field.

DM/22/2220: Walstead House, Great Walstead School, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Replacement of vertical tile hanging and refurbishment of window to southeast elevation.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/1580: Knowles Tooth, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Erection of an oak-framed garage with tiled roof instead of brick garage previously approved, plus erection of wooden pergola surrounding a half sunken swim lane with decking to level ground, plus steps. ADDITIONAL PLANS received 12/07/2022 showing further details of the pergola and swim lane.

DM/22/2041: Erskine Day Nursery, Erskine Villa, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use of property Erskine day nursery / Villa, Hurstpierpoint BN6 9EF to become solely Erskine Day Nursery.

DM/22/2159: Leigh Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. 3 No. Additional new roof dormer windows to be added to existing roof conversion.

DM/22/2175: 2 Layton Fields Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion with front and rear dormers, installation of rooflights, floorplan reconfiguration and all associated works.

DM/22/2188: Torch Holiday And Retreat Centre, Little Torch, 4 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change the use from Class C2 to Class C3 to form 2no dwelling houses and 7no apartments, car parking and associated development.

DM/22/2202: 9 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak - reduce crown by 2.5 -3 metres.

Turners Hill

DM/22/1654: Worth Hall Farm, Turners Hill Road. Regularise the extent of the domestic curtilage and access to farmhouse.

West Hoathly

DM/22/2043: Hazelmere, 9 Hilltop Road. Remove existing conservatory. Erect a single storey rear extension with roof extension and loft conversion into habitable space.

Worth

DM/22/2137: 10 Buckley Place, Crawley Down. Lawful Development Certificate application for larger home extension scheme under DM/22/1743, and hip to gable conversion for loft conversion and rear box dormer.

DM/22/2168: Little Frenches Farm, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Variation to condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/1960 to allow proposed changes to the approved drawings listed in the condition.

DM/22/2195: Bankton Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of the existing single-storey garage and single-storey rear extension. Construction of single-storey extensions to the side and rear elevations.