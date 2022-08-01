Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3279: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Planning Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) seeking alterations to conditions 5 (approved parameter plans), 6 (accordance with Design Guide) , 7 (requirement for a Design Principles Statement), 11 (archaeological investigation), 22 (sustainable drainage) and 35 (restriction of development within 15m of ancient woodland), removal of conditions 50 (public transport strategy) and 51 (phase public transport strategy), addition of new conditions relating to public art on planning permission DM/18/5114, to allow amendments to site boundary, densities and heights, parameters of road layout, proposed land uses, right of way improvements & drainage outfalls, require general accordance with the Street Design and Adoption Manual, allow phased submission of details for archaeology and drainage details and require a public transport strategy and financial contributions towards the public transport strategy to be secured in the legal agreement. Amendments to the legal agreement associated with the amendments to the conditions and additional amendments related to the delivery of open space parcels OS1.2N, OS1.2S, OS3.3 and OS3.4, the Centre for Outdoor Sports, Employment Strategy, the Secondary School, Mobility Corridors, payment of financial contributions and monitoring fees (Amendments received, including an addendum to the Environmental Statement).

DM/22/2315: Birch Trees Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Application for technical detail consent in relation to the permission in principle Ref: DM/21/1375 dated 12th May 2021. Demolition of a steel frame building(s) and erection of a single dwelling and associated development at Birch Trees Farm, Cuckfield Road, Ansty, RH17 5AG.

DM/22/2362: The Old Dairy, Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/21/1714 - to allow for amendments to the list of approved materials attached in this application. Change style of front door.

Bolney

DM/22/2302: Woodview, Cowfold Road. Remove existing roof and dormers from chalet bungalow and construct new first floor extension with a raised pitched roof and balcony. Construct single storey side extension and remodelling to existing ground floor.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1594: Land Adjacent To 70 Kings Way. T6 Oak - 4.5m linear reduction to each scaffold limb. T13 - 4.5m linear reduction to each scaffold limb. T4 Oak - to fell (Amended description 26.07.2022).

DM/22/2338: 115 Cants Lane. Demolition of existing rear conservatory, construction of new rear extension and internal alterations.

DM/22/2377: 13A Beaconsfield Close. Demolition of existing warehouse and creation of two new 3 bed detached chalet style houses. Relayed external landscape, bins and cycle stores.

DM/22/2380: 2 Keymer Gardens. Single storey extension to rear. Conversion of existing garage to form new kitchen and utility area. Internal works.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1908: 16 Ledgers Meadow. First floor side extension to the eastern elevation, single storey side extension to the western elevation and two storey rear extension. Associated external alterations. (Revised description agreed 24.06.2022) (Revised plans received 14.07.2022. Revised description agreed 27.07.2022).

DM/22/2321: Land North Of Leyton Lea. T1 (Mature Ash) - Remove large dead branch over the estate (east side 8m up) and romove large north easterly limb 12 meters up on the estate side which can be pruned back to the main trunk. T2 (Mature twin stemmed ash) - Remove the most northerly smaller trunk and remove the easterly limb from the larger trunk back to source, approximately 5 meters up. T3 (Large Ash) and T4 (Semi Mature Ash) - to Fell T5 (Mature Ash) - Remove the South easterly stem where the tree bifurcates at approximately 4 to 5 meters from the ground. T6 (Mature Ash) - to Fell.

DM/22/2376: Ockenden House, Ockenden Lane. Construction of a home office and gym extension together with the installation of metal railings to enclose existing roof terrace.

East Grinstead

DM/22/0718: Land Rear Of 61 Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Development to provide a mix of 20, two, three and four bedroom dwellings with access obtained through adjoining site (as approved under DM/20/1078) with associated landscaping and infrastructure. (Further ecology information received 15th July, further drainage information and amended plans received 25th July).

DM/22/1487: Mobile Home, 1 Orchard Farm, Holtye Road. Proposed single storey 3m extension to the dwelling house. (Site address amended 20.07.22).

DM/22/1858: Avondene, Ship Street. Proposed two storey rear extension and internal alterations (Revised plans received 27.07.2022 and 28.07.2022).

DM/22/2337: 7 Oak Croft. Single storey front and rear extensions, double storey side and rear extension.

DM/22/2345: The National Trust Standen, West Hoathly Road. Installation of natural play equipment on the natural play space at Standen House and Garden.

DM/22/2358: Queen Victoria Hospital, Holtye Road. T1 Blackthorn and T2 Hazel - Reduce branches by 1 meters inside boundary. T3 and T4 Oak - Remove all epicormic growth on main stems up to branchbreak. G1 Fieldmaples - Reduce branches back 1 meter inside boundary T5 Laurel - Reduce to 8ft.

DM/22/2359: Bumblewood, 1 Mindelheim Avenue. Extension at first floor level above existing single storey ground floor Hall and WC.

DM/22/2367: 5 Crossways Avenue. Extending hip to gable end roof, rear dormer extension, conversion and internal alterations.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1424: The Glade, 30 Lewes Road. New outbuilding, internal alterations to the existing house, resurfacing of drive and landscaping.

DM/22/2086: Braydells, Hurstwood Lane. Variation of condition 14 (approved plans) of planning permission reference DM/19/3121. (Description of proposal amended by letter dated 1 July 2022).

DM/22/2272: Land At Hurst Farm, Hurstwood Lane. Outline application with all matters reserved except for access for the erection of up-to 375 new homes, a two-form entry primary school, burial ground, allotments, open space with associated infrastructure, landscaping and parking areas.

DM/22/2303: Lloyds Bank, 31 - 33 Perrymount Road. Proposed 9 storey extension to the western elevation of 31-33 Perrymount Road, together with a 2 storey rooftop extension, a new rooftop amenity deck, parking, bin and bike stores and internal and external changes to the existing building to deliver a total of 98 dwellings and ancillary residential facilities (further to the approved change of use of the existing building for 38 units and its upward extension for 30 units under prior approval consents, therefore delivering an uplift of 30 dwellings on the site).

DM/22/2334: 18 Ash Grove. Replace garage and shed with a two storey side extension to house and associated alterations.

DM/22/2379: 23 Blunts Wood Road. T1 Oak - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/22/2364: Holly Cottage. The Green. Reduce Holly by 4M back to a height of 2.5m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/0541: Box House Poultry Farm, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 3 attached to planning references HP/044/79, 07/1768/FUL and 14/02271/FUL which specifies the buildings shall be used for storage purposes only for Benfell Farm produce only and to allow the buildings to be for storage, distribution, office and retail in relation to St Peter and St James Hospice and workshops for upcycling furniture to sell in shops. The site would be in use between 9am-5pm Monday to Friday.

DM/22/1800: 24 Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new 3 bedroom dwelling. Amendments to existing dwelling to include a new pitched dormers to front and rear, removal and repositioning of existing windows and incorporating attached store in the kitchen.

DM/22/2304: Bridgers Farm, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of barn 2 (previously Barn 6) from that previously approved under DM/20/3882 to Office/Storage/Light industrial Use.

DM/22/2306: Bridgers Farm, Langton Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement of barn 1 (Previously Barn 3) on a like for like basis, previously approved under DM/20/3882, from an open barn to a closed barn for Office/Storage/Light industrial Use.

Lindfield

DM/22/2346: 83 Sunte Avenue. Part first floor and part two storey extension to the side, single storey extension to the rear and garage conversion.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/2320: Stonecross Cottage, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Variation of Condition 2 relating to DM/21/1404 (revised drawing PL_00_100 submitted).

DM/22/2323: 15 The Copse, Lindfield. Single storey entrance porch and garage conversion.

DM/22/2341: North Lodge, Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. A single storey side extension to North Lodge, to replace the existing garage, external store, and wc, with general refurbishment to roof and windows.

DM/22/2342: Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. A two storey front extension to form the new main entrance to the main house.

Slaugham

DM/22/2368: Post Cottage, The Green. Proposed garden annex for dependent relatives. The annex will be ancillary to the main accommodation, with the occupants co-existing between the annex and main house.

West Hoathly

DM/22/2301: 24 Hoathly Hill. Application to remove property from Section 52 legal agreement dated 29th December 1986, following on from application DM/19/3820.

Worth

DM/22/1536: The Cannons, Furnace Farm Road, Furnace Wood. Revised description - Change of use of the land to use as a dog day care and training centre and retention of three buildings in relation to the use.

DM/22/2075: Everest House, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Conversion of Flat Roofed are to Pitched, Change/Addition of of some New Windows and all existing External Brickwork to be Rendered.

DM/22/2282: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. T1 - Twin stemmed Sycamore. Fell to ground level.