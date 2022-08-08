Albourne

DM/22/2416: Land South Of Henfield Road. Outline planning permission for the erection of up to 120 residential dwellings including 30% affordable housing, public open space and community facilities. All matters are reserved except for access.

DM/22/2419: 8 Council Cottages, Henfield Road. First floor rear dormer.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/3279: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Planning Application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) seeking alterations to conditions 5 (approved parameter plans), 6 (accordance with Design Guide) , 7 (requirement for a Design Principles Statement), 11 (archaeological investigation), 22 (sustainable drainage) and 35 (restriction of development within 15m of ancient woodland), removal of conditions 50 (public transport strategy) and 51 (phase public transport strategy), addition of new conditions relating to public art on planning permission DM/18/5114, to allow amendments to site boundary, densities and heights, parameters of road layout, proposed land uses, right of way improvements & drainage outfalls, require general accordance with the Street Design and Adoption Manual, allow phased submission of details for archaeology and drainage details and require a public transport strategy and financial contributions towards the public transport strategy to be secured in the legal agreement. Amendments to the legal agreement associated with the amendments to the conditions and additional amendments related to the delivery of open space parcels OS1.2N, OS1.2S, OS3.3 and OS3.4, the Centre for Outdoor Sports, Employment Strategy, the Secondary School, Mobility Corridors, payment of financial contributions and monitoring fees (Amendments received, including an addendum to the Environmental Statement).

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2146: Badger Sett, Hammerwood Road. Proposal to build two oak framed car garage, timberclad with fibre slate roof.

DM/22/2190: Mount Pleasant Nursery, Cansiron Lane. Reserved Matters application for the approval of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale following Outline Planning Permission DM/18/3242.

DM/22/2378: 1 Phoenix Terrace, Phoenix Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory to be replaced by new garden room on existing foundations.

Balcombe

DM/22/2394: 21 London Road. Two storey side extension with porch canopy and an oil tank situated in the SW corner of the garden.

Bolney

DM/22/0687: Land North And East Of Bolney Cricket Club, The Pavilion, Glebe Field. Two signs of 2.44m x 2.194m advertising the scheme and 2 flagpoles of 6m either side of each sign with the name of the developer and marketing name of the scheme.

DM/22/2408: 1-8, 10-16 Magdalene Rise. Modification of Section 106 Agreement relating to DM/17/0962 to amend Paragraph 1.9 of the first schedule.

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1594: Land Adjacent To 70 Kings Way. T6 Oak - 4.5m linear reduction to each scaffold limb. T13 - 4.5m linear reduction to each scaffold limb.

DM/22/2427: 18 Gerald Close. T1 Sycamore - to remove.

DM/22/2439: Burgess Hill School For Girls, Keymer Road. Yew Trees X4 - Remove and grind out stumps , Sycamore X1 remove and grind out stump.

DM/22/2464: 4 Sparrow Way. Proposed conversion of double garage into a living room and a small storage room.

DM/22/2466: 6 Sevenfield. 1x Quercus Robur (T1) to fell.

Chailey

LW/22/0418: Land West Of A275 South Common, South Chailey. Outline Planning Application & Listed Building - Outline application with all matters reserved except access for the erection of up to 56 dwellings (including 40% affordable housing), public open space, landscaping, and sustainable drainage systems and vehicular access point.

East Grinstead

DM/22/2034: Land South Of 25 And 27 Holtye Road. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets. Amended plans received 03.08.2022 which show the pole height reduced from 18m to 15m.

DM/22/2294: Bellaggio Place, Hermitage Road. Oak Tree - Fell.

DM/22/2350: 13 Oakhurst Gardens. Proposed single storey side and rear extension.

DM/22/2404: 16 Chaucer Avenue. Replace rear conservatory and extension with a new single storey rear extension. Convert garage into habitable space with new access doors and window on the south elevation. New side door on the west elevation.

DM/22/2415: 16 Garden House Lane. T1 Silver Birch - Reduce crown by 1.5m and reduce side branch nearest property by 2m.

Hassocks

DM/22/1700: Milton Cottage, Keymer Road. Demolition of existing rear extension and conservatory and replacement with single-storey rear extension. (amended plans and description received 03/08).

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1426: 3 Redwood Drive. 1 x Oak Tree - Reduce 3 branches by no more than 5 meters overhanging property at 13 Ashenground Close. Tree works proposed as feared dangerous and blocks light to the property.

DM/22/2379: 14 The Droveway. T1 Oak - Fell (amended application form with address change received 03/08/2022).

DM/22/2398: Land Between Rear Gardens Of 163 And 165 Franklands Village. Sycamore - fell.

DM/22/2413: 38 Lucastes Lane. Double and single storey rear extension. Single storey front/side extension. Oak storm porch.

DM/22/2414: The Physiotherapy Centre, 11 Heath Road. Change of Use to existing detached building from mixed use (D1 physiotherapy practice and C3 residential use) to a single residential dwellinghouse (C3 use class). To include associated fenestration alterations and the construction of a single-storey orangery extension to the rear elevation. Construction of a detached single garage. Associated hard and soft landscaping work.

DM/22/2425: 25 Wood Ride. Side/rear extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2007: 2 Hungerfield Cottages, Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Demolition of existing garage and shed building. Construction of a two-storey extension to the side and rear elevations and a single-storey rear extension. New first floor juliet balcony to rear elevation. Fenestration alterations to the ground floor and internal alterations to the ground and first floor. Alterations and enhancements of the existing entrance, gates and driveway and construction of a detached building for an art studio, garage and storage, with associated hard and soft landscaping works.

DM/22/2269: 159 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Remove internal wall between kitchen and lounge to provide open living space and light penetration. Installation of small conservation roof light to bathroom extension sloping ceiling.

DM/22/2467: 134 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Willow - Pollard at 3.5m.

Lindfield

DM/22/1657: Ladywell, Black Hill. Amended description: Replace existing conservatory with tiled pitched roof to match existing, replace existing pitched glazed roof to rear and new single storey rear extension. Extended raised patio area to the rear of the dwelling. Additional plans received 1/08/2022 and 4/08/2022 showing patio extension and privacy screen to western side of patio.

DM/22/2389: Barrington House, Portsmouth Wood Drive. Proposed widening of front facing garage window.

DM/22/2395: 225 The Welkin. Replace conservatory with a single storey extension.

DM/22/2443: 12 Fieldway. Loft conversion with rear dormer and two velux roof windows to the front.

Twineham

DM/22/2067: Beechurst, Church Lane. Demolition of existing property and erection of replacement 4-bed dwelling with detached garage and associated landscaping.

DM/22/2399: Coombe Barn, Bob Lane. Retrospective application for the continued use of Coombe Barn as two Independent dwellinghouses.

West Hoathly

DM/22/2405: Thaisa, Top Road, Sharpthorne. Change of use of part of the ground floor café to residential accommodation. Single storey rear extension to create kitchen/dining/living space. Enclosed stair well at the rear from the top floor flat. External enclosure for fridge and freezer to the rear of the café kitchen.

DM/22/2410: Site Of Former Deanlands Place, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Demolition of existing garage. Erection of replacement dwelling and link garage. Associated hard and soft landscaping. Vehicular entrance gates (Amendment to previously approved application).

Worth

DM/22/2382: 14 Glebelands, Crawley Down. Rear single and double story extensions.

DM/22/2424: The Birches, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Replace existing conservatory with single storey rear extension with extension of existing raised patio.