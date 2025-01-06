Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 16, 2024, and January 3, 2025.

Albourne

DM/24/3053: Bourne House, Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne. Infill ground floor extension to existing kitchen.

DM/24/2922: Hollyrood House, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Removal of outbuildings and alterations to the existing buildings and hard surfaces to allow for a change of use from Class C2 (residential institution) use to a Class C3 (dwellinghouse) use to provide 3 no.1-bed flats, 14 no. 2-bed flats, and 2 no. 3-bed two storey dwellings (and retaining Holy Rood Cottage as a 3-bed dwelling), together with 37 no. car parking spaces, private and communal amenity spaces, landscaping, bin and cycle stores. Alterations to existing access points onto and from Ardingly Road and Park Lane. (Image: Google Maps)

DM/24/3105: Truslers, Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne. Proposed side and rear 2 storey extensions.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2993: Crabtree, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Variation of condition no 2 of planning application DM/23/0904 - to allow for design changes.

DM/24/0346: Keepers Cottage, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Erection of 3 bay garage timber framed garage with enclosed ground floor workshop and first floor studio space. (Amended Plans received 23/12/2024).

Ardingly

DM/24/3008: 30 Gowers Close, Ardingly. Proposed installation of a fully insulated and electrified single-storey, spruce-wood outdoor garden room and home office, situated on a solid concrete base.

DM/24/3097: Ardingly College, College Road, Ardingly. Creation of accommodation for the Lower School assistant housemaster at the first floor of the North School wing. The proposals will result in some small internal changes to include the removal of 3 partitions, the repositioning of 3 partitions, and the removal and insertion of a new internal doorway.

DM/24/3098: Ardingly College, College Road, Ardingly. Creation of accommodation for the Lower School assistant housemaster at the first floor of the North School wing. The proposals will result in some small internal changes to include the removal of 3 partitions, the repositioning of 3 partitions, and the removal and insertion of a new internal doorway.

DM/24/3126: Townhouse Farm Cottages, Church Lane, Ardingly. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/2282 - to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.

Balcombe

DM/24/3011: Land Adjacent To Balcombe House, London Road, Balcombe. Proposed erection of ornamental entrance gates, fencing and pillars together with road name plaques.

DM/24/3073: Land West Of Yewtree Farm, London Road, Balcombe. Proposed formation of hardstanding for use in association with existing agricultural building.

DM/24/3124: Worth Lodge Cottage, High Street, Balcombe. Demolition of existing porch, construction of new porch and two-storey rear extension, together with associated internal and external alterations.

Bolney

DM/25/0002: Rutherford House, The Street, Bolney. Oak Tree - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2542: JD Wetherspoon Plc, Six Gold Martlets, 49 - 51 Church Walk, Burgess Hill. Variation of Condition 1 of planning application DM/24/1708 to allow use of pavement café between the hours of 0800 to 2200 every weekday to correspond with Pavement Licence issued on 03.10.2024.

DM/24/2773: Grasmere, Malthouse Lane, Burgess Hill. T1 - Oak, fell.

DM/24/2804: 4 Folders Close, Burgess Hill. (T1) Quercus Rober (English Oak) - Reduce crown by 2-2.5m and remove all dead wood.

DM/24/3026: 20 Grove Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed garage/outbuilding.

DM/24/3054: Pollards Farm, Ditchling Road, Ditchling Common. Prior approval is sought for a change of use of the barn to a 4-bedroom house (C3).

DM/24/3056: 5 Bulbeck Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed garage conversion for use as a home office and additional storage, replacing existing garage door with new french doors.

DM/24/3087: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Fraxinus Excelsior(European Ash) - fell and remove stump.

DM/24/3067: 17 The Oaks, Burgess Hill. Single storey rear extension.

DM/24/3080: 193 Orchard Road, Burgess Hill. Front porch.

DM/25/0001: Whistledown, Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill. Discharge of condition No: 11 relating to planning application DM/24/0552.

Chailey

LW/24/0724: The Poplars, Kilnwood Lane, South Chailey. Roof extension to side.

LW/24/0753: 4 Roeheath, Cinder Hill, Chailey. Erection of single-storey side/rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2865: Dumbrells, Church Platt Somners And The Friary, South Street, Cuckfield. Proposed alterations to rear extension of the Friary previously abutting former Dumbrells. Proposed incorporation of remaining former Dumbrells into Somners with new internal doorways for access. Proposed replacement single storey dwelling (Dumbrells) and associated landscape works.

DM/24/2866: Dumbrells, Church Platt Somners And The Friary, South Street, Cuckfield. Proposed alterations to rear extension of the Friary previously abutting former Dumbrells. Proposed incorporation of remaining former Dumbrells into Somners with new internal doorways for access. Proposed replacement single storey dwelling (Dumbrells) and associated landscape works.

DM/24/3082: Rookwood, Tylers Green, Cuckfield. Commencement of development pursuant to planning permission DM/20/2661 through the demolition of existing buildings on the site.

DM/24/3088: Bramham Moor, Tylers Green, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing garage, removal of existing box dormer, rationalisation of all above ground external mounted foul surface drainage pipes, construction of two storey side front and rear extension, single storey rear extension, new loft conversion with rear dormers and detached double garage together with all associated internal and external alterations.

DM/24/3108: Rose Cottage, High Street, Cuckfield. General repairs and conservation works. External and internal alterations including replacement and alteration of modern windows and minor changes to internal layout. Installation of photovoltaic panels, construction of workshop and covered patio area. Associated landscape works.

DM/24/3110: Rose Cottage, High Street, Cuckfield. General repairs and conservation works. External and internal alterations including replacement and alteration of modern windows and minor changes to internal layout. Installation of photovoltaic panels, construction of workshop and covered patio area. Associated landscape works.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/04846/HOUS: 113 East End Lane, Ditchling. Erection of rear extension to main house and alterations to main house including insulation added to roof and first floor gable walls and cottage including new kitchen and insulation.

SDNP/24/05060/FUL: Oakmill Barn, Beacon Road, Ditchling. Conversion of roof space of barn to temporary rural workers dwelling in connection with an equine rehabilitation business.

SDNP/24/05084/HOUS: 38A Beacon Road, Ditchling. Installation of 2no. rooflights to side elevation on eastern roof slope.

SDNP/24/05181/HOUS: 50 Lewes Road, Ditchling. Erection of single storey rear and side extension and entrance canopy, changes to building materials including lime render and brick work, demolition of garage and erection of single storey outbuilding, along with other internal and external changes.

SDNP/24/04459/HOUS: 1 - 3 South Street, Ditchling. External repairs and alterations, replacement of conservation window, reinstatement of render panels and alterations to reinstated windows. Amendment to SDNP/23/04489/HOUS.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2996: 6 Fulmar Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

DM/24/3006: Braeside, Furzefield Road, East Grinstead. Proposed single and two storey side extensions and garage with hobby space above.

DM/24/3021: 9 Moat Road, East Grinstead. Proposal to remove of front boundary wall and lower kerb in front of property and create driveway in front garden.

DM/24/3029: 110 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead. Enclosed Porch to front elevation.

DM/24/3030: 110 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead. Part conversion of existing garage to form habitable room and 250mm increase in roof height.

DM/24/3032: Hollybush, Standen, West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead. Installation of an electric vehicle charger.

DM/24/3033: Hollybush, Standen, West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead. Installation of an electric vehicle charger.

DM/24/2725: Carpetright, 220 - 228 London Road, East Grinstead. New signage to front and side elevations. 2 signs with the store's logo, 2 menu boards, and 4 parking signs.

DM/24/2960: 37 Sunnyside Close, East Grinstead. Replacement garage with annex over.

DM/24/3075: Avondene, Ship Street, East Grinstead. Amended roof design and front facing dormers from previous planning approval REF : DM/22/1858.

DM/24/3076: 87 - 89 London Road, East Grinstead. Change of use of the upper floors (largely vacant office space) above a Use Class E retail unit, to five residential flats.

DM/24/3084: 5 Gloucester Close, East Grinstead. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

DM/24/3101: Rear Of 2-12 Railway Approach And 104-108 London Road, East Grinstead. Demolition of the existing dilapidated six garages and replacement with a two-unit 2 storey commercial property with a single parking space and associated bin and cycle storage.

DM/24/3119: Levels, 26 Harvest Hill, East Grinstead. Proposed first floor side / rear extension.

DM/24/3120: Abercorn, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Proposed dormer to be installed on the rear and side roof.

Hassocks

DM/24/2701: 58 Parklands Road, Hassocks. Rear extension and rear decking. Flood Risk assessment received 19.12.2024.

DM/24/3010: 52 Friars Oak Road, Hassocks. 3 x Ash trees located in rear garden - fell all 3 trees.

DM/24/3028: 1 Adastra Avenue, Hassocks. Proposed front porch, fenestration alterations and rooflight.

DM/24/3058: 101 Dale Avenue, Hassocks. Proposed two storey front extension. Part two storey, part single storey rear extension. Garage to be re-built in thermally efficient construction with new roof.

DM/24/3034: White Lodge, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Erection of detached dwelling with attached garage, associated parking and new access from Ockley Lane (Revision of application DM/23/2741).

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2819: 32 Wood Ride, Haywards Heath. Proposed front and side two storey extension with raised decking to the rear.

DM/24/3077: Sussex House, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Demolition of the existing buildings and construction of a new food store (Use Class E(a)), with access, car and cycle parking, landscaping and associated works.

DM/24/3090: Renniston, Rookery Way, Haywards Heath. Proposal to remove a gate and replace with a window on the front elevation and replace an existing window with a door on the rear elevation.

DM/24/3095: 6 Colwell Road, Haywards Heath. Garage conversion and extension to create home office space in garden.

DM/24/3127: 69 Gordon Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed rear conservatory.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/3014: Burghurst Lodge, Wyatts Lane, Horsted Keynes. Silver Birch (T1) - Fell Silver Birch (T3) - Fell. Amended description.

DM/24/3071: 4 Jefferies, Horsted Keynes. Proposed construction of part two storey side extension, part first floor rear extension and part ground floor rear extension.

DM/24/3132: 14 Jefferies, Horsted Keynes. Proposed part first floor and part two storey extension and alterations.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0845: Ladymead Nursing Home, Ladymead, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use from residential care home (Class C2) to children's day nursery (Use Class E(f)) at ground floor, with 5 No. new residential flats above. Alterations to access. Increased parking provision. (Updated plans and further information received 30.10.2024, 13.11.2024, 14.11.2024, 20.11.2024 and 13.12.2024).

DM/24/2932: Land South Of Contego Safety, Wearmaster House, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed variation of condition 17 relating to planning application DM/21/1118 to allow 24 hours access to the site for 365 days a year with no exceptions. (Amended application form received 12/12/2024 correcting site address).

DM/24/3000: 26 Gothard Green Way, Goddards Green. Certificate of Lawfulness of Proposed Use or Development for Class E(g)(iii) light industrial use together with secondary Class E use of kart track and associated car parking.

DM/24/3057: 3 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed ground and first floor rear extension, first floor front extension, front porch and part garage conversion into a habitable room.

DM/24/3096: 28 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed part single and two storey extension to front elevation.

DM/24/3125: 135 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey side and rear extension and alterations.

DM/24/3130: 17 Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Lindfield

DM/24/2975: Finches Corner, Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Demolition of existing Garage with erection of replacement Annexe.

DM/24/3031: St Osyth, 45 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Proposed first floor rear extension above existing ground floor extension and roof alterations and porch.

DM/24/3046: 29 High Street, Lindfield. Demolition of existing single storey rear/ side extension and construction of rear single storey extension. Increased cill of window at first floor to rear elevation. Reconstruction of chimney to match existing. Increase in basement footprint and associated internal and external alterations, largely as approved under DM/24/0265, with first floor infill extension and external landscaping works.

DM/24/3062: 1 St Nicholas Court, Lindfield. Conifer tree - Fell.

DM/24/3106: Hunters End, Black Hill, Lindfield. Oak Tree (T1) Raise Crown by 5 metres.

Lindfield Rural

Slaugham

DM/24/0876: The Old Milking Parlour, The Street, Warninglid. Proposed alterations and extensions to provide additional bedroom at first floor and habitable accommodation at ground floor, proposed flat roofed Orangery, including alterations to roofs and the addition of roof lights. Amended plans received 17.12.2024 and 06.12.2024 showing revised design and layout of extension and removal of flat roofed orangery.

DM/24/2409: Slaugham Garden Nursery, Staplefield Road, Slaugham. Proposed conversion of barn to residential use to create 1 2-bedroom dwelling. Removal of existing hardstanding and landscaping.

DM/24/2661: The White Cottage, The Green, Slaugham. Proposed two storey rear extension with white pebble dash render.

DM/24/3059: 2 Council Cottages, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Lawful Development Certificate for the existing use of a log cabin, used for ancillary use to C3 (residential) erected in rear garden in February 2020.

DM/24/3065: Oaklands Farm, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Re-positioning and minor amendments to the owners/ managers house, already permitted under planning application (Reference No: DM/18/2071). Resubmission of DM/21/0711.

Turners Hill

DM/24/3049: Hillside, North Street, Turners Hill. Pine tree - remove to ground level and replace.

Twineham

DM/24/0546: 1-3 The Laurels, London Road, Hickstead. Retrospective application for adjustment to building plots for erection of 3 dwellings and integrated garages. Amended Location and Block Plan and Drainage Plans and Updated Built Surface Water Drainage Report received 19/12/24 and 20/12/24 showing red line to incorporate attenuation tank.

DM/24/3050: Land Adjacent To Loxley (Riverside), Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham. Demolition of existing detached dwelling and tennis court. Construction of replacement dwelling with lower ground floor to be concealed from Bolney Chapel Road. New access onto Bolney Chapel Road and new driveway with associated hard and soft landscaping works. Construction of single storey outbuildings at lower ground floor level, concealed from Bolney Chapel Road.

West Hoathly

DM/24/2598: 1 East Lodge, Stonelands, Selsfield Road, West Hoathly. Proposed double detached subterranean garage and new extended levelled off street parking with retaining brick walls and extended steps.

Worth

DM/24/3042: Annexe, Mill House, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Application made under Section 191 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to establish the lawfulness of 2no. independent residential dwellings (Use Class C3) and associated operational development.

DM/24/3086: Corners, Church Road, Copthorne. T1 and T2 - 2 x Lime, controlled dismantle to ground level.