Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For more information about the planning applications below visit the Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites – or take a look at last week’s planning applications from across the Mid Sussex district on the Sussex World website at www.sussexworld.co.uk
Ardingly
DM/24/2999: 1A Lodgelands, Ardingly. Proposed demolition of existing garages and erection of a pair of 3 bedroom semi-detached houses with on plot parking for two vehicles together with a replacement detached double garage.
Balcombe
DM/24/2912: Equestrian Yard, London Road, Balcombe. Proposed conversion of stables and timber barn to one residential dwelling and change of use of land to residential curtilage. Amended Plans and Supporting information received 09.01.2025 which include an ownership plan, proposed domestic curtilage plan, Drainage and Tree reports and a Heritage Statement.
DM/24/3124: Worth Lodge Cottage, High Street, Balcombe. Demolition of existing porch, construction of new porch and two-storey rear extension, together with associated internal and external alterations.
Burgess Hill
DM/24/2696: 12 Southway, Burgess Hill. Conversion of existing bungalow into a two storey house.
DM/24/2875: 24 Royal George Road, Burgess Hill. Planning application to retain the commercial unit on the ground floor and provide three apartments. The internal layout will be reconfigured with some alterations proposed to the fenestration and roof.
DM/24/2980: 32 Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed first floor extension to change bungalow to a house.
DM/24/3118: Shekinah, 51 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed reconfiguration and extension of roof to create new bedrooms at first floor, and single storey extension at rear.
DM/24/3136: Whistledown, Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey low monopitch roofed carport and binstore for Whistledown House.
DM/25/0013: 52 Crescent Road, Burgess Hill. Eleven fir trees - cut down to ground level.
DM/25/0071: 1 Orchard Road, Burgess Hill. To drop kerb in front of house to allow for parking on driveway.
Cuckfield
DM/24/3108: Rose Cottage, High Street, Cuckfield. General repairs and conservation works. External and internal alterations including replacement and alteration of modern windows and minor changes to internal layout. Installation of photovoltaic panels, construction of workshop and covered patio area. Associated landscape works.
DM/24/3110: Rose Cottage, High Street, Cuckfield. General repairs and conservation works. External and internal alterations including replacement and alteration of modern windows and minor changes to internal layout. Installation of photovoltaic panels, construction of workshop and covered patio area. Associated landscape works.
DM/24/3122: Garage Block, Tower House Close, Cuckfield. Red Oak - (T1) - Fell.
Ditchling And Westmeston
SDNP/24/04579/CND: Ivinghoe, Spatham Lane, Westmeston. Removal of Conditions 8 (use as holiday let), 9 (register of all occupiers of holiday let) & 10 (continued use of holiday let capped at 28 days per same person) related to Planning Approval SDNP/19/05453/FUL to allow the new building to be used as a full time residential annexe ancillary to the main dwelling.
East Grinstead
DM/24/0004: Saint Hill Farm, Saint Hill Green, East Grinstead. Proposed demolition of existing commercial buildings (Use Class B8 and B2) and construction of replacement storage building (Use Class B8), new office building, conversion of former granary to offices (amendments to DM/19/2095), change of use of dwelling to trade counter, alterations to existing storage yard, construction of single storey replacement dwelling and detached garage, alterations to access, provision of additional vehicle parking and associated works and landscaping. LVIA Addendum received on 17.05.2024. Additional drawing received on 07.06.2024 with details of refuse collection for the proposed dwelling.
DM/24/1689: East Grinstead Service Station, 147 - 149 London Road, East Grinstead. Variation of condition no 7 relating to planning application DM/21/2400.
DM/24/3051: Highfields, West Hill, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing dwelling and the erection of a care home (Class C2) and a separate building with additional care units (Class C2).
DM/24/3119: Levels, 26 Harvest Hill, East Grinstead. Proposed first floor side / rear extension.
DM/24/3120: Abercorn, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Proposed dormer to be installed on the rear and side roof.
DM/25/0006: Oasted East, Lewes Road, East Grinstead. Ground floor side extension to enlarge kitchen.
Hassocks
DM/24/3078: 6 Abbots Close, Hassocks. Single storey rear extension.
Haywards Heath
DM/25/0005: 15 Sandy Vale, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing garage and porch. Part single part two storey side and front extension together with the provision of three parking spaces to the front.
DM/25/0010: 116 New England Road, Haywards Heath. New outbuilding to replace existing garage.
DM/25/0036: Lime Tree House, 21 Birchen Lane, Haywards Heath. 4 x Lime Trees Crown reduce by 2-3m.
DM/25/0054: Woodlands House, Birch Avenue, Haywards Heath. x7 Ash trees - fell as close to ground level as possible. Crown reduce Sycamore trees from neighbouring property overhanging Woodlands House by 1-2m and vegetation by 1-2 metres.
Horsted Keynes
DM/24/3112: Ludham Farm, Cinder Hill Lane, Horsted Keynes. Change of use of land for the siting of a riding arena 60m x 30m ancillary to the existing private equestrian use of the site.
DM/24/3128: Hurst Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Removal of side chimney and making good of roof.
DM/24/3132: 14 Jefferies, Horsted Keynes. Proposed part first floor and part two storey extension and alterations.
DM/25/0056: Lincoln Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Existing conservatory to be demolished and replaced with a flat roof single storey extension to the same footprint ( but squared off) with a proposed 2.1m projecting two storey flat roof extension above.
DM/25/0057: Ingleton, Bonfire Lane, Horsted Keynes. Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with extension to match the adjacent existing extension.
Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common
DM/24/0037: Flints, 11 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. 2 Yew Trees - Fell.
DM/24/3060: 4 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new cladding to front elevation first floor. Car port and opening through garden wall at rear.
DM/24/3107: 83 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed works include the demolition of the existing rear single storey extensions; the development of a single storey rear and side extension at ground floor level; the installation of skylights to the ground floor extensions; the demolition of the existing rear and side dormer extensions at roof level; the development of a hip to end gable roof extension; the development of a replacement rear dormer extension to the rear roof slope; the installation of two operable skylights to the front elevation roof slope.
DM/24/3121: Fairhaven, Abberton Field, Hurstpierpoint. 1 x Oak - Fell
DM/25/0037: 17 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Holly - fell. T2 Macrocarpa - fell.
DM/25/0063: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Construction of a first floor extension and access stair at the northern end of the new swimming pool building. Accommodating two classrooms, staff office and ancillary accommodation.
Lindfield
DM/24/2966: 35 Blackthorns, Lindfield. Proposed Rear flat roof extension.
DM/24/3123: Dental Surgery, West Greenbank, Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. 5 x conifer trees - Fell. 1 x conifer - Crown reduction of 2 - 3 metres.
DM/25/0029: Willow Tree, 21 High Street, Lindfield. Yew tree in back garden - lift canopy edge 2-3 metres from ground level and reduce crown centre by 2-3 metres to return to original domed shape.
Slaugham
DM/24/2600: Forge Cottage, The Street, Warninglid. Proposed garage conversion. Amended floor plans received 11.12.2024 showing timber windows and doors and further correspondence received confirming use as home office.
Wivelsfield
LW/24/0804: Annexe At Kelowna, 94 Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Single storey front/side extension with double garage
Worth
DM/24/2862: 79 Church Lane, Copthorne. Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.
DM/24/3104: Sandhill Farm, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Temporary agriculturally-tied caravan accommodation.
DM/25/0004: 5 Border Chase, Copthorne. Proposed porch and tiled roof to existing bay windows.
DM/25/0047: Firs Farm, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Conversion of two buildings (Use Class E) to form a three bedroom family dwellinghouse (Use Class C3), associated outbuilding, amenity space and parking provision.
DM/25/0053: Firs Farm, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Conversion of a storage building to form two dwellinghouses (2 x Use Class C3 Single Family Dwellinghouses).