The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 13 and 17.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/3070: The Old Lodge, Ditton Place, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Proposed single storey field shelter on land adjacent to, and subordinate to, The Old Lodge. The proposal also comprises the addition of native hedging and trees around the proposed shelter and boundary.

Balcombe

DM/25/0072: Kernow, Deanland Road, Balcombe. Demolition of existing double garage to side of house and construction of new two storey side extension incorporating double garage and linked accommodation at first floor level.

DM/25/0076: Flagstones, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe. Proposed rear facing dormer structure, 3no. New conservation style sky-lights to the front and side elevations and a new access door at ground floor level, also to the side elevation.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0088: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands NatureReserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Reserved matters application pursuant to outline planning permission ref DM/18/5114, as amended by planning application ref DM/21/3279, for the provision of the Green Circle traversing Sub-Phases OS1.1a, P1.3, OS1.1b (Freeks Lane) and OS1.2N at the Northern Arc development (now Brookleigh) on land north and north-west of Burgess Hill.

DM/25/0089: 8 Mansion Close, Burgess Hill. Lime Tree: Re pollard to previous points and remove epicormic growth to 6m.

Chailey

LW/24/0808 & LW/24/0809: 1 Coppards Bridge, Cinder Hill, Chailey. Extension of existing single-storey rear extension, erection of two-bay car port adjacent to existing detached single garage, addition of rear rooflight, replacement of insulation in the loft, addition of glazing to loft stair balustrades, associated landscaping.

LW/24/0815: Chailey Heritage School, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Conversion of existing spa including removal of internal partitions, fittings and linings in spa/plant room and WC areas, levelling of existing floor, installation of new windows and structural beam, re-opening of internal window openings, infill existing doorway to WC, new plasterboard to ceiling, thermal upgrade of external wall and associated surface finishes and kitchen fittings.

LW/24/0818: Plum Tree Cottage, Beggars Wood Road, Chailey. Demolition of existing cottage and ancillary summer house, erection of 1no. dwelling with detached double garage and associated landscaping.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0033: 2 Turners View, Cuckfield. The proposal is to erect a pre-fabricated aluminium pergola in the South West corner of the rear garden.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0111: 17 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0118: 26 Great House Court, Fairfield Road, East Grinstead. Beech Tree (T8) Cut back by 2 metres.

Hassocks

DM/25/0094: 2 Stonepound Court, London Road, Hassocks. Ash Tree (T1) - Pollard.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2413: Savannah Cafe Bar, 44 - 46 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Variation of Condition 2 of planning application 08/03019/FUL- to allow to open extra 2.5 hours on Friday and Saturday from midnight to 2:30am.

DM/24/2882: 32 - 36 South Road, Haywards Heath. 1No Fascia Sign and 1No Projecting Sign. (amended plans received on 14.01.2025).

DM/24/2884: 32 - 36 South Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed alterations to existing shopfront. (amended plans received on 14.01.2025).

DM/24/3009: 20 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. To remove existing windows in the kitchen to the back of the property and to replace with a bifolding door.

DM/25/0108: 14 The Droveway, Haywards Heath. 1 x Oak - reduction of lower crown, lateral growth only by approx. 1.5m and no further than previous reduction points and remove epiocormic growth from trunk.

DM/25/0120: 19 Western Road, Haywards Heath. Erection of an L-shaped flat roof rear dormer and insertion of 2no. roof lights to front elevation.

DM/25/0138: 106 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Discharge of planning condition no 3 relating to planning application DM/23/0136.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/0126: Oaktree Cottage, Bonfire Lane, Horsted Keynes. Silver Birch - Fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2932: Land South Of Contego Safety, Wearmaster House, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed variation of condition 17 relating to planning application DM/21/1118 to allow 24 hours access to the site for 365 days a year with no exceptions. (Amended application form received 12/12/2024 correcting site address).

DM/25/0045: Land At Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Planning in Principle to develop an area of land to five residential dwellings.

DM/25/0078: 5 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0121: 36 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Beech - fell.

Lindfield

DM/25/0041: The Old Bakery, 65 And 65A High Street, Lindfield. Retrospective consent for the removal of paint finish from the brick plinth to front bay. Proposed external finish to brick plinth to front bay.

DM/25/0042: The Old Bakery, 65 And 65A High Street, Lindfield. Retrospective consent for the removal of paint finish from the brick plinth to front bay. Proposed external finish to brick plinth to front bay.

DM/25/0093: The Old Bakery, 65 And 65A High Street, Lindfield. Replacement of front door.

DM/25/0098: 71 Fieldway, Lindfield. Demolition of existing porch and erection of new porch.

DM/25/0106: Tree Between 21 And 22 Fieldway, Lindfield. Horse Chestnut - To reduce crown by 2m back to previous growth points.

DM/25/0131: The Old Bakery, 65 And 65A High Street, Lindfield. Replacement of front door.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/3024: Lychgate Cottage, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Single storey outbuilding.

DM/25/0087: 57 Langmore Lane, Lindfield. Proposed loft conversion with Velux windows.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0820: Land South Of Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Outline application for the erection of up to 150 dwellings, with associated works, parking, landscaping, publicly accessible open space, land for education or community use, with access from Green Road and Eastern Road for Taylor Wimpey UK Ltd.

Worth

DM/24/2927: Meadowside, Hophurst Lane, Crawley Down. Part single part two storey extension.

DM/24/3085: 40 Westway, Copthorne. Ground floor rear extension.