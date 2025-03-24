The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between March 17 and 21.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0686: Rosebank, Handcross Road, Staplefield. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/15/1421 - to state use by Medlars not Rosebank. This annexe is to remain an annex for use by Medlars.

DM/25/0689: Cuckfield Cricket Pavilion, Cuckfield Cricket Ground, South Street, Cuckfield. Installation of mounted solar panels to both flat and pitched roofs to the main pavilion at Cuckfield Cricket Club. (Image: Google Maps)

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/0605: 40 Hammerwood Road, Ashurst Wood. Proposed single storey extension to rear and to the side. Part conversion of four bay garage into habitable space. Replacement windows to ground floor. Repositioning of boundary pillar.

DM/25/0636: Grove Farm, Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood. Conversion of redundant agricultural outbuilding into single storey one bedroom annex.

DM/25/0726: Grove Farm House, Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood. Replacement of circa 300 damaged and missing roof tiles. Replacement of cement sealing around chimney stack with lead flashing.

Balcombe

DM/25/0621: The Coach House, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. Demolish existing outbuilding and replace with a single storey building with two roof light windows, situated to the front of the main dwelling, to be used as home office, hobby room and storage space.

Bolney

DM/25/0469: Honeywood (Formerly Known As Hanger Wood), Foxhole Lane, Bolney. Removal of Agricultural Tie and covenants relating to agricultural occupancy and related covenants secured by the Planning Obligation by Undertaking agreement dated the 12th of June 2001 relating to planning reference BK/048/99.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0536: 3 Cherry Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey front porch and side extension.

DM/25/0592: 127 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill. Retrospective planning for demolition of existing conservatory and build a new single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0637: 20 Janes Lane, Burgess Hill. Remove existing first floor roof construction. Raise existing walls and form new pitched roof with front facing dormers. Create new undercover front canopy.

DM/25/0661: 45 Junction Road, Burgess Hill. Demolish existing garage and build new enlarged timber framed garage.

DM/25/0719: 6 Folders Close, Burgess Hill. T4 Hornbeam in rear garden. Whole crown reduction of the tree by 2-2.5 m.

DM/24/2563: 17 Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of an existing storage building to the rear of the property and erection of a new detached 4 bedroom dwelling with integral garage and a further detached garage and car porch (Amended plans received 10 February and tree report received 17 March 2025).

Chailey

LW/25/0106: Grouville, Station Road, North Chailey. Part single part two storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0675: Laurel House, 21 Manor Drive, Cuckfield. 3 x Lime trees - crown reduce by 2-3 m. Group of 6 small Lime trees - remove epicormic growth.

DM/25/0679: Wayside, Ardingly Road, Cuckfield. Proposed rear single storey extension and side single storey extension, both with pitched roof to match existing roof. The proposed works also include a new front door location to the side and a new window to the side wall.

DM/25/0691: Church Bank House, Church Platt, Cuckfield. T1 - Oak tree in garden beside fence line overhanging footpath - reduce canopy by 1.5 metres.

DM/25/0696: Broad Street House, Broad Street, Cuckfield. Various internal and external works, alterations to the ground and first floors, new and replacement windows and secondary glazing, a new dummy pitched roof to an existing flat roofed addition, a new skylight; re-roofing to other existing pitched roofs, with a new rooflight; new chimney cowl and pot, enlargement of an existing area of tile hanging with dentil corbel brickwork detail'.

DM/25/0697: Broad Street House, Broad Street, Cuckfield. Various internal and external works, alterations to the ground and first floors, new and replacement windows and secondary glazing, a new dummy pitched roof to an existing flat roofed addition with a new skylight; reroofing to other existing pitched roofs, with a new rooflight; new chimney cowl and pot, enlargement of an existing area of tile hanging with dentil corbel brickwork detail.

DM/25/0700: The Glass House, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Proposed single storey Garage.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/25/00993/LDE: Stocks Farm, Downsview, Spatham Lane, Westmeston. To establish the lawfulness of land that has been used as their residential garden in association with the dwellinghouse known as Downsview for over 10 years.

SDNP/25/01051/HOUS: 21-23 East End Lane, Ditchling. Erection of frame front porch, replacement glazing to existing bay window, replacement of existing windows and erection of part single storey, part two storey rear extension to replace existing, and works to include associated internal alterations.

Hassocks

DM/25/0266: 26 Semley Road, Hassocks. Erection of a front gable end extension and porch, replacement of roof to existing side extension, installation of new windows and a skylight, removal of existing timber cladding to front facade. (Amended description and plans received 19/03/2025).

DM/25/0516: 41 Clerks Acre, Hassocks. Proposal to knock through window and replace with a kitchen door.

DM/25/0662: 38 The Fairway, Hassocks. Erection of a greenhouse.

DM/25/0684: Downsbrook House, 2 The Minnels, Hassocks. Beech tree - Reduce by up to 1.5 meters and rebalance. Remove small limbs crossing over major limbs on west side to prolong life of major limbs. Raise canopy to 4 meters.

DM/25/0695: 17 Kings Drive, Hassocks. Proposed single storey rear extension and replacement of garage door with pedestrian door and side window.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2985: 8 Quarry Hill, Haywards Heath. Proposed garage conversion, first floor side extension and ground floor part rear extension.

DM/24/3009: 20 Lucastes Road, Haywards Heath. To remove existing windows in the kitchen to the back of the property and to replace with a bifolding door. (Additional plans received 19/03/2025).

DM/25/0214: Land To The Rear Of 43 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing car port and construction of three bed dwelling with associated landscaping.

DM/25/0432: 68 Sydney Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/25/0648: 61 Turners Mill Road, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing detached garage and rear infill extension, proposed new two-storey pitched roof side extension.

DM/25/0664: 57 Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed new access and extended parking area.

DM/25/0665: 63 Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed timber decking in the rear garden.

DM/25/0673: 9 Wickham Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0729: Former St Francis Hospital, Cowell Road, Haywards Heath. Removal of Lawson cypress identified as T12C12 and T11C12. Removal of Beech identified as T13U.

DM/25/0752: Laurels 15A Harlands Close, Haywards Heath. Minor alteration to the previously approved and constructed raised deck to the rear garden.

DM/25/0755: 65 Blunts Wood Road, Haywards Heath. Installation of air source heat pump to rear of property.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/0050: Leighton Cottage, Leighton Road, Horsted Keynes. Proposed single storey lower ground floor rear extension with external terrace over. Kitchen infill extension. Thermal upgrades to the existing building fabric, removal of the timber decking area and the addition of a low level rear patio (Revised plans received 04.03.2025. Tree information received 19.03.2025).

DM/25/0680: Bonfire Cottage, Bonfire Lane, Horsted Keynes. Single storey rear extension. Existing side window adapted to form new side entrance door with canopy over. Replace existing rear door with a new window.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0117: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. To upgrade the lighting infrastructure by installing energy-efficient LED ClearFlood units on existing lighting posts within the car park (Retrospective) (Corrected plan received 20 March 2025).

DM/25/0669: 44 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed porch extension.

DM/25/0674: 142 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed demolition of existing garage and replacement garage building.

DM/25/0676: Colwood, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Oak - Fell to ground level.

DM/25/0701: 1 Church Green Cottages, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Apple - Fell. T2 Crab Apple - Fell.

DM/25/0702: Land North East Of Amberley Farm, Bishopstone Lane, Ansty. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/24/2120 - to allow for design changes.

DM/25/0710: Goldings, 1 College Place, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of existing single storey detached garage into habitable space.

Lindfield

DM/25/0618: 73 Noahs Ark Lane, Lindfield. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0692: The Slatch, 50 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Demolition of the existing conservatory and replaced with an orangery. A new car port/car cover to the front of the garage.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/0660: North Lodge, Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. Installation of drainage field with sewage treatment plant to serve the North Lodge.

Twineham

DM/25/0647: 2 Swedish Houses, Church Lane, Twineham. Proposed single storey rear extension, 2 pitched roof front facing dormers, pitched roof porch and a raised rear patio/ terrace area.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0056: Cads, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Erection of freestanding car port with integral cycle and refuse and recycling storage.

LW/25/0108/CD: Abbots Leigh, Slugwash Lane, Wivelsfield. Discharge Of Conditions Application - Discharge of condition 2 (Methodology) relating to approval LW/24/0541.

Worth

DM/25/0657: Hedgerows, Burleigh Lane, Crawley Down. Erection of an annexe for ancillary use to the main dwellinghouse.

DM/25/0658: Hedgerows, Burleigh Lane, Crawley Down. Use of the land for siting a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwellinghouse.

DM/25/0685: Ash Vale, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. Proposed log cabin in our back garden to provide a gymnasium and games room.