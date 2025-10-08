Mims Davies MP speaks with MND Association at CPC25

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages speaks with the Motor Neurone Disease Association at Conservative Party Conference

MND is the short term for Motor Neurone Disease, which affects the nerves known as motor neurones. These nerves are found in the brain and spinal cord and they help tell your muscles what to do.

Mims was pleased to speak with the MND Association team at the Conservative Party Conference this year to discuss how she can help work with the team to not only raise awareness, but support through Parliament.

Mims Davies MP said: "I’ve had a number of constituents contact me about Motor Neurone Disease.

"MND is cruel. Whether you have it, your family have it, or friends or loved ones - it affects everyone and the whole community you have around you, so we must ensure support, both physical and mental, is in place and ready.

"This is why I was pleased to stop and speak with the MND Campaigns team today here at Conference about the incredible work they carry out and how I, as an MP, can further support them and raise awareness.

"Thank you to the team for taking the time to speak with me and if anyone would like to read more about their incredible work or how you can #getinvolved. you can do so here - https://www.mndassociation.org

If you have MND, your movement will be affected and you are likely to get a wide range of symptoms including:

Muscle weakness, with loss of muscle mass (wasting), and both movement and mobility problems

Muscle cramps and spasms, including rippling sensations, known as fasciculation

Stiff joints, which limit range of movement

Pain or discomfort, as a result of other symptoms (pain is not usually caused by MND directly)

Speech and communication problems, affecting how you speak, gesture and show expression

Swallowing difficulties, affecting how you eat and drink

Saliva problems, where thin saliva pools in the mouth or saliva becomes thick and sticky

Weakened coughing, which makes it harder to clear the throat

Breathing problems, which can lead to breathlessness and fatigue

Emotional lability, with inappropriate emotional responses, such as laughing when feeling sad

Changes to thinking and behaviour, for about half of those diagnosed with MND and this number increases in the later stages.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer and joining their network of over 7,000 people across England, Wales and Northern Ireland who volunteer their time and help make a difference to people affected by MND, you can find out more here: