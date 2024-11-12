More than 60 farms in Lewes could be hit by new ‘family farm tax’ as MP calls decision ‘a disastrous blow’

The MP for Lewes has warned that 66 farms in his constituency could be hit by a ‘family farm tax’ following the government’s decision to cut inheritance tax relief for farms.

Liberal Democrat MP James MacCleary is calling on the government to scrap this ‘tax hike’, calling it ‘a disastrous blow’ for farms.

Mr MacCleary said: “Sussex is home to an incredible array of farms, from top-tier beer and wine producers to those providing essential food for our communities.”

The office of James MacCleary MP said the ‘66 farms’ figure comes from the government’s announcement that 73 per cent of farms would not be affected. This means 27 per cent would be affected. This has been extrapolated across all farms by constituency to reach an estimate of the number of affected farms in each constituency.

Mr MacCleary continued: “Farming has been a big part of my family and upbringing, so I know first hand how important family farms are. Farms are not only a big part of our rural culture but also as stewards of our land, and we see farmers taking great care, including introducing sustainable techniques like regenerative farming. Family farms play a vital role in ensuring food security, protecting the countryside, and fostering innovation in land management.

“This government’s new tax on family farms is a disastrous blow that risks undermining these essential pillars of our rural economy. It sadly could be the death knell for some family farms. For years, Sussex farmers have been forced to endure unfair trade deals and income cuts due to the Conservative Party’s persistent neglect of rural communities. Now, this new government’s tax hike threatens to push family farms to the breaking point. The Chancellor must urgently reverse this policy, scrap the family farm tax, and consider the Liberal Democrat proposal to invest an additional £1 billion annually in support for farmers, ensuring a strong, sustainable future for British agriculture.”

