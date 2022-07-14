New part of Horsham could be designated as a conservation area

To be known as the Park Terrace Gardens Conservation Area, it would include Norfolk Road, Norfolk Terrace, Wellington Road, Chichester Terrace, Barttelot Road, Park Terrace, Park Street and East Street.

The plans will be discussed during a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (July 21) and, if approved, they will be put out to public consultation between September 1 and October 6.

A report to the cabinet said: “The boundary seeks to ensure that the conservation area encompasses an area of special architectural and historic interest the character or appearance of which should be preserved.

Norfolk Road, Horsham

“In addition to being part of a cherished and familiar local scene, the proposed conservation area is of interest as an area for its buildings group value, as well as its townscape value in a wider sense, including the quality and consistency of materials and architectural details which reflect the Victorian development of the town. ”

There are currently 37 conservation areas in the district, with six in Horsham itself.

Most are concentrated around the historic cores of villages and towns.

The conservation area status brings with it extra planning controls to allow the council to protect it from any unwelcome changes which might harm its character and appearance.