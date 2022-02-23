New takeaway shop in Chichester plans permitted

Plans for Mr. Jack Potato to move into the vacant property on 13A Oving Road have been permitted by Chichester District Council. SUS-220223-112638001

The property has been vacant since the departure of Hair at the House last year. The hair salon is now based in Bognor Road

The Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee said that they had ‘no objection in principle to the application.’

Renato Martins Honostorio, owner of Mr. Jack Potato said in the planning document that: “My intentions are to open my shop as soon as possible as now that should be my main income,” wrote the applicant in a planning document.

Building work has already begun on the property with work already started on the toilet and sink area on the property.