The leader of Chichester District Council has written to the area’s MP sharing concerns about the outlook for some Midhurst businesses following a devastating fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a district council meeting, Adrian Moss said he had contacted Gillian Keegan MP and asked her to gain support from the relevant minister ‘to actually support Midhurst in its serious concerns that we all have over some of the businesses surviving and flourishing in the long run’.

Fire damaged buildings including the Angel Inn in Midhurst. Pic by S Robards

Mr Moss added: “It is going to take a few weeks until that road is open and [businesses] are being seriously affected. It really is a priority for us and that’s why I’ve written to our MP.”

In the meantime, the district and county councils and the park authority have agreed to share the cost of the shoring-up work, with the district council releasing up to £200,000.

A further £300,000 will be taken from general reserves to support the recovery of businesses impacted by the fire and the road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Shepherd, the council’s CEO, said she had been in touch with senior civil servants about the possibility of receiving funding to help but was told there was no scheme available.

Ms Shepherd added: “I understand that Gillian Keegan has secured a meeting with the minister and is trying to push forward for some further funding.

“So we keep pushing at our end and I know the leader is going to push that politically as well.

“We’re hoping we may get something but at the moment there isn’t a government funding scheme available for Midhurst.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad