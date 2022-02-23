Plans for staff accommodation at Tangmere Airfield Nurseries submitted

Plans have been submitted to Chichester District Council for staff accommodation and welfare facilities for horticultural workers at Tangmere Airfield Nurseries. Pic courtesy of Tangmere Airfield Nurseries SUS-220223-132314001

Tangmere Airfield Nurseries Ltd.’s proposal will see the construction 15 new staff accommodation units on land adjacent to the existing glasshouse and within the boundary of the nursery site.

Each new unit will be built to accommodate four people. Full staff welfare facilities; including: a kitchen, toilets, showers, a TV room and launderette would also be provided.

The site on Tangmere Road is currently being used by Tangmere Airfield Nurseries for their horticultural business, growing and supplying sweet peppers to major supermarkets, retailers and the food service industry throughout the UK.

Tangmere Airfield Nurseries Ltd. said in their design and access statement: “The proposed staff accommodation units will provide much needed accommodation for glasshouse crop and packhouse staff.

“Recruiting suitable staff for horticultural businesses is a major problem. Providing good onsite accommodation will act as an incentive for many potential workers as it will help them to save on accommodation and travel costs. “Presently; many workers rent relatively expensive rooms in private accommodation and spend a great deal of money on travelling to and from work.

“This development will provide new, well-appointed staff accommodation units and additional staff welfare units.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/03231/FUL