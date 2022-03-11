Significant investment for ‘very popular’ Yapton play area

Yapton Parish Council plans to make improvements to the play area at George V Playing Field, near Main Road.

The project has now received a boost after Arun District Council’s environment committee approved a transfer of more than £84,000 on Thursday (March 10).

The money comes from developer contributions linked to the 18 homes at Kings Close (Y/22/14) and the 34 home development south of Fellows Gardens (Y/30/13).

A total of £110,000 has been budgeted for the project, which the parish council hopes can be completed in time for the Queen’s Jubilee weekend in June.

The parish council owns and manages the playing field and play area – which was opened to mark the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002 – and wants to replace some of the ‘ageing’ equipment.

Ward councillor Amanda Worne (LDem) said: “This is really good for Yapton.”

Yapton Parish Council is currently considering six bids from contractors to complete the work.

