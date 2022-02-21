A Mid Sussex District Council spokesman said: “Due to the recent severe weather we have taken the difficult decision to postpone our celebration at Bolney Pump Track.”

“We know some people will be disappointed but this is not a decision we have taken lightly and the safety of everyone involved must be our priority,” he said.

Mid Sussex District Council had invited children and families along to celebrate the track’s opening and to learn how to ride it properly.

BMX star Kyle Evans. Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images.

Kyle Evans was supposed to attend the event from 1pm to 3pm to offer demonstrations, meet youngsters and provide advice.

The event was also supposed to feature a live DJ and DJ workshops, as well as free safety checks from Bolney-based bike repair shop Charlie’s Pedal Shed and art activities from Sussex Clubs for Young People.

The MSDC spokesman said the council plans to rearrange the celebrations and host them during the Easter School holidays instead.

“We will let you know the date as soon as it is confirmed,” he said. “Thanks for your understanding.”

Mid Sussex District Council opened the new BMX pump track at the start of February. Picture: Mid Sussex District Council.

Mid Sussex District Council opened the 80m long new bike track at the beginning of February, and said it is already proving popular with riders.

It was designed and built by pump track experts Clark and Kent, the same company that built the London 2012 Olympic Games BMX Supercross Track.