‘This is not a plan, but a recipe for disaster’: Eastbourne Lib Dem candidate reacts to mini-budget

It was announced on Friday, Saturday 23, by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said National Insurance rises were reversed, income tax cut by 1p, corporation tax was left at 19 per cent and Stamp Duty was abolished for houses under £250,000.

Beer, wine and cider duty rises were also cancelled.

Eastbourne councillor Josh Babarinde

The 45 per cent higher rate of income tax has also been scrapped for taxpayers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Councillor Babarinde said: “The Conservatives have shown just how out of touch they are with people across our town. This is not a plan, but a recipe for disaster that will leave local people suffering from soaring prices while banks and oil and gas companies rake in huge profits. The Government is putting handouts for bankers first and support for families and pensioners last.

“As people worry about soaring bills and our high streets are pushed to the brink, the new Chancellor and the Conservative MPs who follow him have shown that they must be living on another planet. With the worst inflation in decades, rising interest rates, and an economy heading into a recession, the Conservative claim to be the party of business now seems like a sick joke.”

He said the Liberal Democrats are calling for a fully implemented windfall tax on oil and gas giants, a scrapping of the lift on bankers bonus caps, a guarantee of support for businesses with energy costs for one year to provide greater certainty, and to freeze domestic energy prices at what they are now.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

Eastbourne’s Conservative MP Caroline Ansell said: “The government has acted swiftly this week with a raft of measures to help people in Eastbourne and our local businesses keep more of their money while investing in growth, reducing red tape and lowering taxes. However, these remain challenging times and my job is to lead the debate with local businesses from all sectors and do everything I can to ensure ministers understand the needs of our coastal community when it is so dependent on tourism and hospitality in particular.”

Mrs Ansell said a strategy for growth and to allow people to keep more of their money is welcome at the moment.

She added: “I will look to meet with the minister to talk about the potential for Enterprise Zones in East Sussex now they have been announced. However, the announcement this week of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) for non-domestic customers will be a game-changer this winter for many businesses.”

Mrs Ansell said the EBRS means discounts will be automatically applied to energy usage initially between October 1, 2022-March 31, 2023. Further support will also be available for vulnerable sectors like hospitality after this date, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said.

The scheme will be available to businesses, voluntary sector organisations - such as charities – and public sector organisations including schools, hospitals and care homes, according to the MP.

Mrs Ansell said this follows the Government’s announcement earlier this month of a Energy Price Guarantee for households that will see average homes pay no more than £2,500 for their energy until 2024.

