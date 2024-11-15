Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local authority in Sussex has topped a UK leaderboard for pothole repair budgets.

New research by claims.co.uk has named the local authorities in England which received the most additional budget per mile for repairing potholes.

A spokesperson for the researchers said: “A recent report revealed that the AA dealt with 630,000 pothole-related incidents in 2023, an increase of 16 per cent from the previous year.

"With this in mind, accident compensation experts at claims.co.uk analysed 2023 data from the Department for Transport to find the additional funding that was allocated to local authorities in England for pothole maintenance.

“These figures were compared with the total length of road managed by each authority to determine which received the most additional money per mile for pothole maintenance.”

The results are interesting reading for residents in Brighton and Hove.

"According to the findings, Brighton and Hove received the most additional budget per mile for pothole maintenance at £1,547.46, which is 33 per cent higher than the national average of £1,163.80,” the spokesperson said.

"At the other end of the scale, Blackpool received the lowest amount of additional budget per mile for pothole maintenance, at £961.44 per mile, which is 17 per cent lower than the national average for England.”

West Sussex came in 27th place, with a total of £1,213.13. East Sussex came in 41st, with a total of £1,162.68. Surrey came in 56th place, with a total of £1,122.27.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for claims.co.uk said: “The analysis offers insight into the local authorities receiving the most additional money for pothole maintenance, highlighting the areas where road quality is likely to be of the most concern.

“It’s interesting to see that nearly half of the ten local authorities that received the most additional budget per mile are in South East England, suggesting potholes are more problematic in this region.

“In comparison, nearly half of the ten local authorities that were allocated the least additional budget per mile are in the North East of England, suggesting potholes are less of an issue here.”

Data was gathered on the additional funding allocated in local authorities’ 2023 budgets for pothole repairs from GOV.UK. Each authority’s funding was compared against the total length of roads it manages to determine which authority received the most additional funding per mile for pothole maintenance.