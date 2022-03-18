Vineyard near Herstmonceux wants to open ‘tasting room’

Next Friday (March 25), a Wealden District Council licensing panel is to consider an application from Henners Vineyard — a winery based just outside of Herstmonceux — to open an on-site shop and drinking area, to be known as the Cellar Door.

While already licenced for off-sales, the winery has previously sold its product online and (with the exception of a handful of temporarily-licensed tasting tours) has not been open to the public. The application, which follows a larger expansion of the winery, would seek to change this.

In its application, a spokesman for Henners said: “There is a little space that we would like to be able to use, within the winery barn, as a tasting room and shop. This has a separate entrance to any working areas.

“We currently have a licence for online sales and consumption off site. We would like people to be able to enjoy Tours & Tastings, and drink on site, including outside on our patio.”

If granted, the premises would be licensed for both on- and off-sales between 8am and 7pm, with the ability to open until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays for ‘pre-booked ticketed or private events.’

However, the application has seen concerns raised by the vineyard’s neighbours, who argue its rural location makes it unsuitable to safely accommodate a larger number of visitors.

Two objections have been received in connection with the application, both of which also draw attention to the previous temporary events held at the site, arguing that visitors had parked unsafely while present.

In one of these objections, neighbours Michael and Amina Dempsey said: “As I would hope your research reveals, Henners Vineyard is located on a de-restricted, unlit, narrow, no-through rural road.

“It is situated on the brow of a hill and blind bend — there is barely sufficient width for two cars to pass. There is no public transport servicing this venue thus, the only viable means of access is by car.

“In events held by the vineyard over Christmas (in daylight) vehicles were parked on the road and making passage difficult for residents and farm machinery.

“On the grounds of public safety, permitting the consumption of alcohol by variation up to [10pm] on this unlit road would clearly create a dangerous hazard. It would indeed be hard to find a more unsuitable location for a licensed premises.

“Whilst we, along with many local residents, were largely supportive of the arrival of a vineyard, it would appear that their apparent ambitions to make this more of an entertainment venue far exceed what is reasonable and suitable for this location.

“I would hope that the potential for public nuisance combined with the evident dangers of alcohol and motor traffic on an unlit road will lead you to turn down this variation application.”

Despite concerns from neighbours, no objections have been raised by any of the ‘responsible authorities’. Concerns had initially been raised by Sussex Police, but these were withdrawn after further conditions were offered by the vineyard.

At the hearing, the licensing panel is expected to hear from both sides of the proposals before making its final decision.

