During 2021, Sussex Police recorded 206 disruptions against phone ‘lines’ into the county, mainly from London, an increase of from 172 over the previous year. Over the past 12 months alone 184 lines have been disrupted.

And in March this work has been intensified as part of the continuing national effort.

Detective chief inspector Will Rolls said: “County line drug dealing continues to be a threat with currently 42 county lines active across Sussex.

“The force’s primary concern remains the exploitation and trafficking of vulnerable adults and children and we continue to put dealers under increasing pressure.

“The number of ‘deal lines’, the dedicated mobile phone line to take orders from drug users, in operation in Sussex at any one time, often overlaps with adjacent force areas and fluctuates on a regular basis.”

During March 7 to March 14, Sussex Police had a week of national intensified activity focused on disrupting the activites of those involved in county lines.

The YouTube video attached shows the moment officers tackled two suspected dealers, both 25-years-old from London in a car in Castle Hill Road, Hastings.

Police said both dealers were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and said the pair are currently on bail.

Other police activity in that week included executing four warrants, 30 arrests for suspected Class A drug dealing and money laundering, seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of more than £125,000 and more than £20,000 cash, seizure of 50 computers and mobile phones and checking on vulnerbale people at addresses across the county which resulted in identification of and support for 38 people vulnerable to ‘cuckooing’ by drug dealers, police said.

Police added the force also worked with the British Transport Police at Brighton Railway Station deploying an electronic knife detection arch which resulted in a seizure of a ‘zombie’ knife.

In just one week officers seized drugs valued at £125,000, £20,000 cash. Photo: Sussex Police

In East Sussex, police said the activity resulted in seizures including £1,000 cash seized in a raid on a flat and cocaine seized in a separate raid in a address, both in St Leonards.

During the past two years co-ordinated police activity againt dealers has increased, with a Surrey and Sussex Police intelligence team known as Operation Centurion, which works with London’s Metropolitan Police to target and prosecute offenders of County Lines activity between the capital, Surrey and Sussex.

Police said in the 18 months since the team’s inception, they have contributed to more than 140 lines being disrupted, and to arrests of more than 260 individuals across both counties.

Will Rolls said: “These excellent results are just a snapshot of our relentless seven-day-a-week work, even during recent lockdowns, which continue every day to disrupt dealers who try to deal dangerous drugs across our communities and we target those who use children to sell drugs or those who buy drugs from children.

“We investigate and prosecute, working relentlessly and targeting those who would bring harm to local people, including often the most vulnerable.

“Local crime is often a direct result of major drug distribution via county lines and by working together with partners to shed a light on this often hidden crime. We are sending a clear message to drug dealers that they cannot expect to go undetected in Sussex.”

Police said the areas in Sussex most effected by the drug trade from London are the larger coastal towns, with established drugs markets that can be exploited locally, including Hastings, Eastbourne, Worthing, Bognor Regis and Brighton, but also towns such as Crawley.

Police added that members of the public can also help by trusting their instincts if they see something suspicious.

You can report suspicions to local police on 101 or online or to British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 if you see something on the railway network.

There are also many sources of further advice and assistance to help combat the harm caused by drugs. Safe Space Sussex takes you to all the local organisations who provide support for those affected by drugs misuse.

For further information on county lines see the Sussex Police |https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/cl/county-lines/|website.}