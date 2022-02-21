The animal centre said a large tree crashed down and missed the shed with ducks and turkeys by a few feet, but instead smashed the fence surrounding the shed

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, near Ringmer, suffered significant damage during Storm Eunice on Friday, February 18.

The centre said it would remain closed on Monday (February 21) and Tuesday (February 22) due to the high winds, rain and stormy weather over the weekend.

Raystede confirmed a 'considerable' number of trees had fallen since Friday and many others seriously weakened.

The animal centre said a large tree crashed down and missed the shed with ducks and turkeys in it by a few feet, but instead smashed the fence surrounding the shed. The centre said repairing the enclosure would be their top priority.

Stephanie Smith, Raystede’s CEO, said: “All our animals and people are safe but I am sorry to report that we have suffered significant damage and disruption across our 43 acre site. Even today, we are unable to venture too far into the Sanctuary as it is too dangerous. It is very challenging here at Raystede with all the flying debris and falling boughs and trees.

“Heavy rain on Saturday saturated the earth and with every strong gust of wind, we can see some of the conifers in the Sanctuary actually moving in the ground - they will need to come down as soon as we can safely enter the area.

“Our Education yurt has been severely damaged – we have been able to anchor it to hopefully stop it blowing into the rabbitry. One of our donkey sheds has suffered roof damage and we spent a considerable time picking up the roof top felt in heavy rain.

“Conditions are very wet and it is not easy for the staff who have been on site - pathways are very wet and covered in debris. The storm was frightening for some of our animals, particularly the more nervous ones.

"We have been doing everything we can to keep them dry, warm, safe and calm – and we are incredibly proud of the way our staff and volunteers have pulled together during this challenging time. In fact, our Rehoming Team carried out all the appointments booked in over the weekend so we have been able to send some animals to their forever homes.

“We have been doing what we can over the weekend, starting to clear debris, make repairs and working tirelessly to make sure our animals have plenty of food, bedding, heating and any medication they need – but this is going to stretch our limited resources. In addition, we had to close to visitors over what would have been a very busy half term weekend, resulting in significant loss of income."

Raystede Centre said it is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and and the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (bird flu), which has forced it to close parts of or all of the site over the past two years.

The centre hopes to reopen on Wednesday, February 23.

Stephanie continued: “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support we have received from our local community – donations, offers of help and messages of support – thank you, it means so much to all of us at Raystede.”