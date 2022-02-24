UK Power Networks’ online map is showing that areas in Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Cuckfield, Ditchling and Hurstpierpoint are still being affected.

Here is your guide to the power cuts in Mid Sussex and when you can expect the power to come back on.

Haywards Heath

There have been many power cuts reported across the whole of Sussex. Picture: UK Power Networks.

There is currently an unplanned power cut in the Sandrocks area of Haywards Heath.

UK Power Networks has apologised for the inconvenience and said engineers are working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible.

“We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area,” said a spokesperson.

The potentially affected postcodes are RH16 4, RH17 5, RH17 6, RH16 1 and RH16 2.

There is currently no estimated time for power to be restored.

A power cut is also affecting postcode RH16 3.

It is estimated the power will be restored tonight (Thursday, February 24) between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

Cuckfield

A power cut is affecting postcodes RH17 5 and RH17 7 and engineers are working to fix the issue.

Power should be restored within the hour (3.30pm to 4.30pm).

Burgess Hill

The Kings Way area in Burgess Hill is experiencing a power cut with the postcodes RH15 0 affected.

UK Power Networks said this was caused by an overhead electricity line fault.

The estimated time for power to be restored is between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Friday (February 25).

Hurstpierpoint

Hurstpierpoint is being affected by a power cut because of a fault occurring on an underground electricity cable on the high voltage network.

Postcode BN6 9 is affected and the estimated time for power to be restored will be tonight between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

Ditchling

UK Power Networks is investigating an overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in Ditchling.

The postcodes affected are BN6 8 and it is estimated that the power will be restored on Friday (February 25) between 10.30pm and 11.30pm.

You can find out more and keep up-to-date at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk.